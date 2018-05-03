Breakout Hero

2.64
  • Experts
  • Paul Geirnaerdt
    Paul Geirnaerdt

    Paul Geirnaerdt

    4 (93)
    For most of my years I have been a software developer, analyzing and coding complex systems such as large scale risk analysis and management projects.
    This was a great advantage when I started to develop indicators and EA's for Metatrader in 2007.
    21 products 1 topic 3 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 13 September 2018
  • Activations: 10

Breakout Hero is a Multi Symbol, Auto Timeframe, Breakout Expert Advisor. It recognizes breakout patterns and will set pending trades. When triggered Breakout Hero will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss.

Breakout Hero is a multi symbol EA, it will trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD. Also, Breakout Hero is auto timeframe. Just drop Breakout Hero on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Breakout Hero will trade the symbols you pick from the settings. You can monitor your progress with the status monitor on-screen.


Quick Start

Drop Breakout Hero on any chart of any timeframe, set your risk preference and run it. You just need Breakout Hero on one chart only.


Settings

To keep things simple, Breakout Hero has only a few simple settings

  • Magic number - Magic number.
  • Show status monitor? - Set to true to show status monitor on your chart.
  • Show results for - Pick today, this week, this month or this year for the results in the status monitor.
  • Fixed lot size - Set to the lot size you want to use.
  • Use risk based lot sizing? - Set to true if you want your lot size to depend on your balance.
  • Risk percent - Set to the risk in percent of your balance per trade.
  • Trade EURUSD - Set to true to trade EURUSD, Breakout Hero will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade GBPUSD - Set to true to trade GBPUSD, Breakout Hero will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade USDJPY - Set to true to trade USDJPY, Breakout Hero will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade USDCAD - Set to true to trade USDCAD, Breakout Hero will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Basket close on percent profit - Set to true to close all trades when the percentage profit has been reached.
  • Basket close on percent loss - Set to true to close all trades when the percentage loss has been reached.
  • Jump stop settings - Set to true to use a jumping stop to individual trades, the stop loss jumps each 'jumpin stop pips'.
  • Break even stop settings - Set to true to use a break even stop to individual trades, a stop loss is set to 'Break even pips' when 'Break even profit' is reached.
  • Trailing stop settings - Set to true to use a trailing stop to individual trades, trail the stop loss with 'Trailing stop pips' when 'Trailing stop minimum pips' is reached.
  • Basket jump stop percent - Set to true to use a jump stop for all trades, the locked percentage jumps each 'Basket jumping percentage'.
  • Basket break even percent - Set to true to use a break even for all trades, set the locked percentage to 'Basket break even percentage' when the 'Basket jumping percentage' is reached.
  • Basket trailing stop percent - Set to true to use a trailing stop for all trades, the locked percentage trails 'Basket trailing stop percentage'.


Free Demo

Breakout Hero will work in the Strategy Tester. However, only the symbol selected in the Strategy Tester is detected. This is a limitation of the Strategy Tester.


Odds & Ends

  • Breakout Hero is not resource hungry.
  • When backtesting in visual mode, please consider disabling the status monitor to speed things up.
  • You can delete pendings, close trades and adjust any stop loss or even add a take profit for any trade. It will not bother Breakout Hero.


Thank you

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Breakout Hero. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MetaTrader 4.

Reviews 11
safetrader
459
safetrader 2018.06.14 18:41 
 

untill now very good

Mohamamd Rajaur Rahman
111
Mohamamd Rajaur Rahman 2018.06.05 14:26 
 

Rented the product yesterday based on it's great backtest result. Price is very very reasonable. I had the similar strategy in mind but couldn't find any EA until I saw breakout Hero. already look promising on Demo account. I will let it roll for a month and than update here again. I am hoping to purchase if result is good.

Morard Kevin
1506
Morard Kevin 2018.05.29 11:56 
 

Depuis la nouvelle version et le setfile de Paul, les résultats redeviennent bon

Recommended products
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Extended Parabolic Sar
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
Advisor is an improved and enhanced version of ParabolicSarPro . It has a large number of adjustable parameters. Advisor Parameters: Lots  - lot size; Percentage of free money  - percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works when Lots = 0); Slippage  - slippage (maximum permissible price deviation in points); Magic  - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal); MaxSpread  - maximum spread for opening a trade (for
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
ZonePulse Smart Trader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ZonePulse Smart Trader – AI-Powered Daily Zone Detection EA Next-Generation Zone & Fibonacci Precision Trading ZonePulse Smart Trader is a professional, AI-inspired MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and trading of high-probability daily support and resistance zones. Built with Fibonacci precision, intelligent risk management, and a smart trailing system, it offers both discretionary traders and fully automated systems a reliable edge in trending and ranging markets.
EA Top and Bottom Reverse Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Reverse Martingale, also known as the "Paroli" betting system, is a gambling strategy used primarily in games of chance such as roulette, blackjack, or even sports betting. Unlike the traditional Martingale system, where a player doubles their bet after a loss, the Reverse Martingale involves increasing the bet after a win and reducing it after a loss. This strategy is often employed by individuals hoping to take advantage of winning streaks and capitalize on short-term gains. Here's how the Rev
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Darwinex Obtain Funding
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
TickStorm
Edouard Perchet
4 (4)
Experts
TickStorm is the result of a 6 months team research and integrates a new approach in the art of ticks analysis. The EA operation algorithm uses retracements velocity to decide if there is a trading opportunity or not. These retracements are spotted by analyzing several ticks matrices on different periods of time and confronting them together in order to gain an edge over the market. We developed new tools to efficiently detect any unusual activity and we created an original and adaptive closing
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Stoch Cross Scalper
John Lucia
Experts
Stoch–Cross Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on the Stochastic oscillator indicator using the 80 threshold as overbought and 20 as oversold while utilizing a 14 day rolling period to analyze High and Low closing prices in relation to the current close price. The Stochastic oscillator is a commonly used indicator and many trading philosophies are based upon it. This expert is the result of over ten years of my fine tuning and perfecting this trading system. Almost all of the indicators availabl
GridScalper Hibrid
Nami O- Yoshi Ko-
Experts
GridScalper London The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.00% modeling quality! It's a grid system, but over the past 10 years, it has steadily increased profits by money management. You can also set a stop loss for each trade.  RECOMMENDATIONS ・1000$ BALANCE or MORE. ・GBPUSD,GBPCAD ・5M  ・Leverage 500:1 or 400:1 INPUTS: PlusProfit: When holding multiple positions, close when the total profit exceeds this parameter value (point) . TakeProfit: Profit margin of one posit
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
More from author
TMA Currency Meter MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
TMA Currency Meter is the ultimate currency meter. Based on the Triangular Moving Average of all available symbols, this indicator shows which currencies are strong, strengthening, weak or weakening. Experienced as well as novice traders will see the strong and weak currencies in the blink of an eye, and know which trade possibilities to explore further. TMA Currency Meter is a true Multi Timeframe indicator. It is easy to show the currency strengths for a higher timeframe than the chart timefra
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.54 (26)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for thos
TMA Currency Meter
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.14 (7)
Indicators
TMA Currency Meter is the ultimate currency meter. Based on the Triangular Moving Average of all available symbols, this indicator shows which currencies are strong, strengthening, weak or weakening. Experienced as well as novice traders will see the strong and weak currencies in the blink of an eye, and know which trade possibilities to explore further. TMA Currency Meter is a true Multi Timeframe indicator. It is easy to show the currency strengths for a higher timeframe than the chart timefra
Better Support Resistance
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Better Support & Resistance shows the best support and resistance lines and zones. It is based on Fractals with the factor of your choice. All fractals are assembled, weighted, extended and merged into a clear set of support and resistance lines. The immediate nearby lines are shown as zones when price is in that zone. Better Support & Resistance gives you the best overview of the important price levels. Settings Better Support & Resistance's default settings are good enough most of the time. N
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Riskscope
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Riskscope shows all relevant information about your trades on screen. Information on Stop Loss and Take Profit can be shown as price, pips or exposure. Besides, Riskscope can display a high- and low-watermark of the total of your basket of trades. Settings Riskscope's default settings are good enough most of the time. Nearly all of them are fairly standard. Here are the ones that need some explanation. Monospaced font - set this to the (name of) the font you want to use. A monospaced font looks
Pivots
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Pivots is an indicator to show pivots for relevant time frames. Besides the pivots the indicator can also show daly open line, the resistance and support levels, the ADR Fibonacci levels and the order of the pivots. Pivots includes an intelligent algorithm to eliminate Sunday candles, but only if your broker provides those. Pivots are significant price levels that may serve as support, resistance or breakout levels Settings textFont - font to use for the labels. textSize - font size. textColor -
Inside Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
The Inside Bars indicator shows Inside Bars, the Breakout Zone and Breakouts thereof. Inside Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Inside Bar is completely covered by the price action of the previous bar. Inside Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Inside Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. ATR factor to skip large candles - very large candles should be filtered as they often cover othe
Candle Patterns
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (2)
Indicators
The Candle Patterns indicator shows popular candle patterns on the chart. The possible patterns are Inside Bar, Large Wick, Engulfing, Marubozu, Hammer, Shooting Star, Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows. Candles are colored to easily identify the patterns. Also, a point and click function displays the pattern found. Settings Message box - when a candle is clicked, the pattern identified will be shown in a Message Box on the charts. All 'Message Box' settings pertain to the box. Show Ins
Engulfing Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
The Engulfing Bars indicator shows Engulfing Bars, the signal and the suggested stoploss and take profit. Engulfing Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Engulfing Bar completely covers the price action of the previous bar. Engulfing Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Engulfing Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. Show Engulfing Bars - Set to true to show Engulfing Bars. Body size per
Flying Volume
Paul Geirnaerdt
1 (1)
Indicators
The Flying Volume indicator is a specialized volume indicator. It deciphers the volume data after heavy proprietary number crunching. When a main signal is found Flying Volume will look for possible continuation points. The main signal is shown by arrows, the continuation points by dots. Volume indicators are most often used on higher timeframes. Features Main Buy or Sell signals Continuation signals No repainting One signal per bar Settings Flying Volume default settings are good enough most
Fractalicious
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Fractalicious shows Fractals of any length, higher or lower highs and lower of higher lows, the fractal channel and the breakout of the channel. Fractals are an important trend and price action pattern. Fractalicious can be used on any timeframe and symbol. Settings Fractalicious default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. Show last fractal - Set to true to show fractals from the last completed bar. (This could move the fractal if the current ba
Dark Rider
Paul Geirnaerdt
1 (2)
Experts
Dark Rider  is a Night Scalper Expert Advisor . It recognizes overbought and oversold conditions in the hours after close of the New York Exchange and trades accordingly. Dark Rider features an on screen monitor and settings panel on which you can monitor your status and progress.  A signal for Dark Rider can be found here . New in version 1.5 The option 'Stay in trending trades' is new for version 1.5. It will keep you in trending trades. Profitability has been increased while drawdown has bee
Divergence Dash
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (2)
Indicators
Diverence Dash is a MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Deviaviation Divergence Dashboard. It will scan all symbols and timeframes you want. Also, Divergence Dash can open charts with the divergence found using the template of your choice. Divergences are often used as a leading indicator and, by using Divergence Dash, are easy to spot. The risk/reward ratio in divergence trading is very low. What can Divergence Dash for you: Find MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Dev
Fusion Trader
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (1)
Experts
NEWS Price increased to $249 from $149 on September 16th. Buy Fusion Trader v2 and get Donchian Trader for free. (limited to 3 account numbers) Fusion Trader v2  is a  Multi Symbol ,  Auto Timeframe ,  Expert Advisor . It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Fusion Trader v2  is a complete rewrite from v1, it trades different and more symbols. With default settings Fusion Trader has gained 5% monthly on ave
Donchian Trader
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
Donchian Trader is a   Multi Index ,   Auto Timeframe ,   Expert Advisor . It features a Donchian Channel strategy for different indices on the daily timeframe. Donchian Trader will monitor trades and adjust to market conditions. Donchian Trader is a multi index EA, For now, it will trade the Dow Jones (US30), S&P 500 (US500) and DAX (GER30). Also, Donchian Trader is auto timeframe. Just drop the EA on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Donchian Trader will trade the indices
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Fusion Trader MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
NEWS Price v4 now $799 for a limited period. Fusion Trader v4  is a  Multi Symbol ,  Auto Timeframe ,  Expert Advisor . It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Fusion Trader v4  is a partial rewrite from v3, it trades differently and more symbols. The Scalping system now uses market orders instead of stop orders. It is 100% Metatrader 5 compatible. Fusion Trader v4 is a multi symbol EA, For now, it will tra
Momentum Horizon
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
Momentum Horizon is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout movements in the Gold market. It combines two price-action setups: a daily breakout based on the previous day’s high and low, and an intraday breakout based on the price range formed during the six completed H1 bars preceding the configured London breakout hour. Breakout levels can be calculated from either candle wicks or candle bodies. An optional buffer can be added beyond each level to reduce e
Filter:
Daniel Strebel
743
Daniel Strebel 2022.02.01 16:18 
 

Nicht Brauchbar

philjfry
39
philjfry 2018.07.18 19:36 
 

За полтора месяца торговли на реальном счете слил 45 процентов депозита

hoseinezh
19
hoseinezh 2018.06.26 16:20 
 

useless just lost money in 2 weeks of trading for me. backtest is great but in real account it will lose

musallam
206
musallam 2018.06.20 10:33 
 

Started trading two days ago, out of 7 trades 6 losses and 1 win!! the account went down 7% by risking 2% per trade.

Today after 12 trades from day I started this EA I am almost breakeven.

Andrey Tsygankov
1600
Andrey Tsygankov 2018.06.14 23:32 
 

The author promptly corrects errors.

safetrader
459
safetrader 2018.06.14 18:41 
 

untill now very good

Francisco Guerra
522
Francisco Guerra 2018.06.14 15:51 
 

I do not recommend. Not lucrative. Too much time wasting. Loser Hero.

Friend Giuseppe Cacisi, in the back test running well, and in your account going bad, do you let EA keep losing in your account? I have patience to test any EA, but I do not have the money for that. I lost $ 40.00 n real account, for me it was enough. Now it will run until the end of the demo account rent.

I rented for three months, so far negative 8% in two weeks at 1% risk with all four pairs of active currencies. You are now in a demo account that will start today 2018.06.13 with a risk of 1%, if there are improvements to the end of the rent, you will have the stars you deserve.

I lost my money with the rent and lost with this EA in my real account.

Now I have a signal with a lucrative EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/451126

Pippo Pappo
818
Pippo Pappo 2018.06.14 15:20 
 

for now 2 stars because EA is not profitable. As soon as the developer will improve it I will put five stars.

DonkeyTrader
306
DonkeyTrader 2018.06.14 07:58 
 

Performing very poorly on a real account lost 35% since 4th of June (11 days since renting the EA) with risk 3 so it reflects the result Francisco Guerra below attained with risk 1.

I have reduced the risk to 1 and I will run it for few more weeks and report results. At the moment not looking very promising.

Mohamamd Rajaur Rahman
111
Mohamamd Rajaur Rahman 2018.06.05 14:26 
 

Rented the product yesterday based on it's great backtest result. Price is very very reasonable. I had the similar strategy in mind but couldn't find any EA until I saw breakout Hero. already look promising on Demo account. I will let it roll for a month and than update here again. I am hoping to purchase if result is good.

Morard Kevin
1506
Morard Kevin 2018.05.29 11:56 
 

Depuis la nouvelle version et le setfile de Paul, les résultats redeviennent bon

Reply to review