Riskscope shows all relevant information about your trades on screen. Information on Stop Loss and Take Profit can be shown as price, pips or exposure. Besides, Riskscope can display a high- and low-watermark of the total of your basket of trades.

Settings

Riskscope's default settings are good enough most of the time. Nearly all of them are fairly standard. Here are the ones that need some explanation.

  • Monospaced font - set this to the (name of) the font you want to use. A monospaced font looks best.
  • Magic Number - set this to the Magic Number you want to look at or to 0 to disable Magic Numbers and show all trades.
  • Show SL & TP as - set this to 'Price' to use price for Stop Loss and Take Profit, 'Pips' shows the distance in pips, 'Currency' shows the exposure of the trade.

If the current price is near the Stop Loss or Take Profit, a bullet is shown indicating an impending Stop Loss or Take Profit.

Riskscope is an invaluable tool to keep track of all your risk as well as profit.

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Riskscope. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MT4.

