Dragnet mt5
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 December 2019
- Activations: 5
Dragnet mt5
Fully automated trading robot. Doesn't use indicators, constantly market. Analyzes the current open positions to make trading decisions. There is no martingale, no increase in trading lots.
Description of settings
- Count_All - number of positions for total profit
- Lot - position volume, if = 0, the Risk parameter works
- Risk - automatic lot calculation from the trading account balance
- TakeProfit - profit level of a single position
- Steps - step between positions
- ProfitTarget - total profit for setting Count_All
- DrawdownLoss - drawdown limit, set with a minus sign "-"
- MagicNumber - advisor positions identifier
- CommentsCount - limit the number of comments
- Slipage - the maximum allowable price slippage.