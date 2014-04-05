Strength Candles

Indicator in histogram format, which is calculated using data on financial volume, tick volume and the body of the bar.





It is possible to visualize moments where there was a large entry of volume, both financial and in ticks, and that the market managed to progress and advance in one direction (up or down) due to the size of the bar body, which is where there really was a victory for one side of the negotiation (buyers and sellers).





By default, all bars in the indicator's histogram are colored blue, but in its parameters it is possible to modify some of this behavior. One of the features is to include a horizontal line that stipulates a limit, and when this limit is broken, the histogram is colored green or red, depending on the direction of the bar.





Another configuration that is possible is to make the indicator only paint the bars green or red, if the limit line is activated and also the 3 configured averages are aligned in the same direction.





The nominee can be used in any financial asset.