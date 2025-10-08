Bitcoin Cross Hedge

Bitcoin Cross Hedge enters a position on BTCUSD while taking an opposite position on EURUSD and GBPUSD and manages them at the same time.

Current price will be increased. Limited time price 80 USD

Doesn't use grid or martingale and trades 2 currency pairs on the same chart.

Recommended

  • Chart: BTCUSD single-chart setup
  • Timeframe: H1

Inputs

  • Cross Pair Selection - Select gold cross pair
  • Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
  • Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size
  • Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
  • Max Spread - Specify the max spread in pips
  • Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
  • Magic Number - Magic number for each order
  • Comment - Order comment
Shui Hua Li
469
Shui Hua Li 2025.11.04 04:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Connor Michael Woodson
7792
Reply from developer Connor Michael Woodson 2025.11.14 02:29
Thanks for the great review!
Reply to review