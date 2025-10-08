Bitcoin Cross Hedge
- Experts
- Connor Michael Woodson
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Bitcoin Cross Hedge enters a position on BTCUSD while taking an opposite position on EURUSD and GBPUSD and manages them at the same time.
Doesn't use grid or martingale and trades 2 currency pairs on the same chart.
Recommended
- Chart: BTCUSD single-chart setup
- Timeframe: H1
Inputs
- Cross Pair Selection - Select gold cross pair
- Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
- Fixed Lot Size - Fixed lot size
- Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
- Max Spread - Specify the max spread in pips
- Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
- Magic Number - Magic number for each order
- Comment - Order comment
