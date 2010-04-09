Clockwork Breakout EA

You're busy, want to make money from trading, and are willing to buy into some tested & proven systems to speed up the process. The problem is that a lot of EAs on the marketplace look good on the surface, but causes you to lose all of your money in the end, as they’re built on risky principles.


The Clockwork EA defines a range between x & y hours in the day, and then trades confirmed breakouts from that range. A simple & robust methodology, well-tested over decades, that I personally trade with my own capital. Extremely customisable (see settings below), rendering it useful to scalp intraday trends, or capture bigger market moves.


  • Reliable: No high-risk martingale or gridding maneuvers. Just sound trading.

  • Simple Setup: Minimal setup and fully automated execution.

  • Proven Logic: The strategy revolves around breakout trades from a clearly defined time window—no guesswork, just straightforward execution.

  • Extensively Tested: As a Python developer, I’ve stress-tested this strategy across 10,000 randomized scenarios, giving me a 95% confidence level in its metrics under varied market conditions.


Why I Built This EA

Like many traders, I once believed that success depended on finding the perfect strategy with a flawless equity curve. My current strategies, like the Clockwork EA, have taught me that generating consistent, reliable profits in the future doesn’t depend on one incredible equity curve, but a handful of decent equity curves. 

What I was missing was trading the simple strategies that sound too basic, boring, and don't have “good” looking equity curves. I learned that these are the strategies that will continue to work into the future because they’re robust enough to survive varied market conditions and are realistic. And realistic isn’t as exciting as it’s hyped up to be.

If this sounds like the approach you’ve been looking for, try it out for free today. Take it for a spin, explore the settings, and see if it’s the missing piece in your portfolio. No empty promises here—just results you can test for yourself.


My settings:

  • Pair - USD/JPY

  • Timeframe - H1

  • Trigger timeframe - current

  • RangeStartHour - 6

  • RangeEndHour -13

  • ATR Period - 15

  • ATR Multiplier - 1

  • Reward-to-risk ratio - 3.5

  • OneTradePerDirection - true

  • IsLateExit - false

  • Bars to exit - 440

  • IsTimeWindow - true

  • TradeEndHour - 20

  • IsTSL - true

  • PipsBuffer - 5

  • CandleTrail - 20

  • StartTrailRR - 1.8

Other Settings:

  • VolumeMode - VOLUME_LOTS or VOLUME_MONEY
  • Volume
  • FilterPointsThresh (0 = filter system off. 1 = only 1 point needed)
  • MaFilterActive (+1 point)
  • MaPeriod
  • ADXfilterActive (+2 points)
  • ADXperiod
  • ADXthresh
  • BBfilterActive (+1 point)
  • BollingerBandsPeriod
  • BollingerBandsStdDev
  • BollingerBandsThreshold (Normalised Width)

Filter points system explained:  Each active filter contributes a set number of points, and only trades meeting or exceeding the required threshold will be executed. Examples:

-  FilterThresh = 2. ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true. Only trades that pass the ADX filter will be taken. The MA filter is rendered useless, as it only contributes 1 point, and you require at least 2 points.

- FilterThresh = 4.  ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true, BBfilterActive (+1 pt) = true. Only trades that pass all filters will be taken, as that will gather all the points required to meet the threshold.

- FilterThresh = 1.  ADXfilterActive (+2 pts) = true, MaFilterActive (+1 pt) = true, BBfilterActive (+1 pt) = true. A trade will be opened as long as it passes one of the filters, as it would have the required point to meet the threshold.


Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor, and I do not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, or any guarantees regarding the profitability or performance of the algorithms I develop. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and trading in financial markets involves substantial risk, including the potential loss of all invested capital. By engaging my services, you acknowledge that you have independently decided to proceed and fully understand the risks involved in algorithmic trading.


Recommended products
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts. With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality. Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time. You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots. Also, feel free to try the free demo! Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings. The default setting
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.35 (26)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), which is capable of in stages to close many market positions with a profit given by the trader. The gradual closure of small parts helps to quickly and effectively reduce risks. The trading strategy algorithm includes several carefully worked out trading strategies . The fundamental strategy consists in creating a grid of positions and a partial closure of positions with a fixed profit. The trading robot (adviser) analyzes the current market situat
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Hi I'm   NESCO / - I am a fully automatic robot expert and independently analyze the market and make trading decisions. I have my own server for getting financial events in the world. I can work for you 24/5 without your intervention and notify you with a message on the phone If your attention is needed; My main feature is the methodology of data flow analysis, which allows me to simultaneously trade dozens of strategies. >Conditions: Minimum deposit:  100USD or the equivalent; Leverage: form
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
Experts
“ Smart Golden” is a product designed specifically for the gold market, using a scalping strategy. And it doesn't use management methods like Martingale, grid, and hedging.  We use AI tools(machine learning) to extract robust features from historical gold data, which are then encoded directly into “Smart Golden”. As we do not continuously train on specific historical data (fitting) or ChatGPT forecast, we can minimize the possibility of overfitting to the greatest extent. Trading Signals Curre
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2 (4)
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Experts
GoldMaster EA for XAU/USD Trading on MetaTrader 5 The GoldMaster EA is a fully automated trading tool designed for trading XAU/USD (gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is tailored for traders who prefer a straightforward approach and want to explore automated trading without the need for complex setups. Features : Automated Trading: The EA handles all trading operations independently. Pre-Configured Setup: No manual configuration is required, making it easy to use. Optimized for Small Accoun
US30 Evening Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130992?source=Site+Profile  MT4 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
EA Nation
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.  Average Grid = N                     = the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/ N Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01 NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade un
HotKeysMT5
David-andrei Palade
Experts
Simple, Reliable, no bugs HOTKEYS!!! The Expert Advisor gives you the permission to use HotKeys for faster buying, selling and getting out of trades! Keys: A- Buy 1 lot S- Sell 1 lot D- Close All Open Trades Extra: Q - Buy 3 lots W - Sell 3 lots Z -Buy 0.5 lots X- Sell 0.5 lots *You can use these hotkeys from your keybord or if you have a device that uses macros like a gaming mouse or a keypad you can create macros for these specific keys and use those buttons as hotkeys.
FREE
Rangex EA
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
Rangex EA – Intelligent Range Breakout Trading with Trend Filters Rangex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer structured, rule-based strategies. It specializes in detecting price consolidation zones (ranges) and executing trades based on breakout or reversal logic, configurable by the user. The EA is designed to adapt to various market conditions with the aid of sophisticated filters and logical risk management. Key Features: Range-Based Logic: Automatically i
TrendFusion X
Daniel Mandachi
Experts
TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
Momentum AI XAU
Ng Chu En
5 (3)
Experts
BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift.  New features: You can now try run for one month,  totally free!!! PM me for details. Live signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/ncemt5_ea <<Unleash the Power of Momentum with Momentum AI XAU>> Elevate your trading strategy to the pinnacle of performance with Momentum AI XAU, (aka MAX) the Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for gold (XAU/USD) trading. This cutting-edge AI-driven tool leverages sophisticated momentum-based algorithms
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Experts
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (9 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Xau Hack
Brandon James Goldmann
Experts
Backtested report check the screenshots. This bot is perfect for prop firms. Only one losing month with a 3.67% max drawdown and a 100% return. We ran this bot through tons of different simulations to find a bot that can literally pass prop firms with little to no risk at all based off the settings. We ran this through monte Carlo simulations to make sure it works in any market condition. With this EA you'll have nothing to worry about when it comes to ever losing.  Everything we do is based off
Trend forecast EA Automation trading GOLD
Anggrid Masamran
Experts
Trend analytic data for forecast a price to make order. This EA use a data in past to analytic, find a trend on chart and has condition to make order. Long time to run EA trade. This EA confirm not the same with another EA in this word! EA creates a line for max price zone, min price zone, pricing and show trendline and price forecast. Use a data analytic to help in create order. And result by EA not the same with another time in EA run, that is a main of this EA. Thank you Best Time.
EA Morpheus MT5
Ruslan Pishun
3.57 (7)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
One To Three
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
"One TO Three" Triple your money in an year. Hey Everyone! Love the app? Hate it? I want to hear from you! Please rate, comment, and share your feedback—it means the world and helps me improve. Thank you! ️ Contact: telegram me on @abhaykushwaha1 One TO Three is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by Abhay Kushwaha. This expert advisor (EA) leverages advanced trading strategies and customizable parameters to automate the trading pro
NitroFX MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
NitroFX MT5   is a fully automated Expert Advisor.  NitroFX MT5   is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability. NitroFX MT5   uses effective risk management tools,   Trailing stop   and   Breakeven point . A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market mo
Crow Scalper
Ringga Ardiantoro
Experts
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Florencia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader
LastStand Type6 ledFarm
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
5 (1)
Experts
Write this EA for my own use. but decided to sell it as well . The EA has a wide variety of uses. Can be set as you wish. But please understand that profits depend on the capabilities of EA users. Not just the EA alone. I try to reduce the difficulty of use. Make EA easier to use and more friendly to investors. I want everyone to try the demo before actually buying it. To make sure this EA is right for you or not. ... About setting up my EA click that youtube link. 
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
More from author
UJ Drive EA
Romoi Kymani Meeks-steele
Experts
Unlike most EAs on this marketplace, the UJ Drive EA does not promise overnight riches or unrealistic gains. Instead, it is built on a solid foundation of trend-following , a principle that has stood the test of time for over 200 years . At the core of the UJ Drive EA lies a modern adaptation of the legendary  Turtle Trading Strategy , one of the most successful trend-following systems in history. By focusing on simplicity and timeless logic, UJ Drive EA identifies and captures trends often slig
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review