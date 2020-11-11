FE Fibo Expansion

This is Fibo Expansion.

You can use it, as profit target at any level...

It use price Highs and Lows and price between...

It is simple and easy to use...

No Input menu, just drag it on your chart and it ready to use...

The blue and red dot color indicate it direction...

It also use as the same as fractal high and low price as the points to construct the levels...

No more analysis to choose the points..

