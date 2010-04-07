Ross Hook Indicator

Ross Hook is a price pattern indicator that help traders to forecast market inversions.

The activation of the pattern could identify turning points by finding the breakout SR levels or technical analysis figures like triangles, rectangles or head and shoulder.

The Indicator runs in all Brokers using Metatrader 4 platform and can be used in an Expert Advisor or as a support of manual trading.

This indicator is composed by the OnChart and OnWindow parts:

  1. OnChart: Draws the points 1, 2 and 3 to visualize the pattern.
  2. OnWindow: 4 buffers to read the pattern:
    • Buffer 0
       0 no signal
      -1 bearish signal
      +1 bullish signal
    • Buffer 1: Price of the point 1 (useful to place the stop loss)
    • Buffer 2: Price of the point 2 (the level of the activation of the pattern)
    • Buffer 3: Price of the point 3. (alternative stop loss)
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Supports and Resistances
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Indicators
Supports & Resistances is an indicator that draws and reads automatically support and resistance levels like trendlines and fibonacci retracements to identify the most likely areas where the market will bounce. It mainly generates several horizontal and diagonal lines based on past highs and lows. The strenght:  Reading on the code the supports and resistances areas permits to use the indicator in the Expert Advisor. The risk:  Too many drawn lines on chart could confuse the manual trader but it
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