Trend Lines
- Indicators
- Rohlan Samino
- Version: 6.22
- Updated: 2 October 2024
This indicator is suitable for seeing trends and determining the time to open a position.
It is equipped with a Stop Loss position.
Easy to use. Just watch the arrows provided.
Indicator parameters
-
- Shift - the number of bars used for the indicator shift to Right."
- Step Point per Period - the number of pips for down or Up trend lines"
- Time Frame - Calculate @ this Time Frame."
- Max_Bar - the number of bars used for calcuulate indicators (if '0' then All bars to calcuulate)."
- Alert_On - On or Off Alert."
- Channel On - Draw Channel"
- Channel Down - Color Down Channel"
- Channel Up - Color Up Channel"
- CommentOn - On or Off Comments."
- Sound - Empty is No Sound."
- Send Notification - Send Notification to your mobile phone"