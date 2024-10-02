This indicator is suitable for seeing trends and determining the time to open a position.

It is equipped with a Stop Loss position.

Easy to use. Just watch the arrows provided.





Indicator parameters



Shift - the number of bars used for the indicator shift to Right.

Step Point per Period - the number of pips for down or Up trend lines

Time Frame - Calculate @ this Time Frame.

Max_Bar - the number of bars used for calcuulate indicators (if '0' then All bars to calcuulate).

Alert_On - On or Off Alert.

Channel On - Draw Channel

Channel Down - Color Down Channel

Channel Up - Color Up Channel

CommentOn - On or Off Comments.

Sound - Empty is No Sound.

Send Notification - Send Notification to your mobile phone

- Send Notification to your mobile phone"



