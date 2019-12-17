Chart patterns scanner indicator

Here you will put all symbols you would like to monitor. Every symbol must be entered in the exact way as it is visible in the Market Watch window and separated with a comma, without spaces. So if for instance your broker is offering EURUSD as EURUSD.pro or EURUSDe you will need to change all symbol names to XXXXXX.pro or XXXXXXe. By design in Metatrader 4 the amount of character in a text (string) parameter is limited to 255. You can put more characters in the Symbols parameter but when reading the value, Metatrader cuts at 255. 255 characters will allow for 36 symbols and 35 commas (,) if the symbol length is 6 characters. If you need more symbols you can always drag the indicator with the remaining symbols to another chart. To come around this limitation you can set the value in the 'Use symbols from Market Watch window instead' parameter below to

. By doing this the indicator will use the symbols visible in your Market Watch window instead.