EA Red Vision MT5

The Expert Advisor uses two strategies based on indicators: Moving Average, Envelopes, Commodity Channel Index, Average True Range.Trading takes place according to certain trend patterns (patterns of the price market), the adviser searches for a signal pattern and opens an order, then an order for averaging the first order can be opened. If the first order is closed at a loss, then the EA will open the second order with an increased lot. The adviser also uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals.

Hidden Take profit, Breakeven and Trailing stop are used.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43486

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The recommended balance for safe long-term trading (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 3000 or $ 30 on a cent account.
  • Leverage from 1:500 and more.
  • Safe trading requires a minimum lot 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot 0.01.
  • Required account with Hedging support.
  • Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • EA requires a standard VPS server.
  • EA requires RAM: 2000 MB.
  • The EA does not work on the account: "JPY","RUB".
  • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • Set file.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2010.01.01 to 2020.04.01.

You can test the EA on a multi-currency strategy tester and see the full operation of all pairs.

  • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).
    Pairs and timeframe

    1. EURUSD / M5.
    2. GBPUSD / M5.
    3. GBPJPY / M5.
    4. USDCHF / M5.
    5. USDJPY / M5.
    6. AUDUSD / M5.
    7. GBPAUD / M5.
    8. USDCAD / M5.
    9. GBPCAD / M5.
    10. EURAUD / M5.
    11. EURCAD / M5.
    12. EURGBP / M5.
    13. EURJPY / M5.
    14. GBPCHF / M5.
    15. NZDUSD / M5.
    16. GBPNZD / M5.
    17. EURCHF / M5.
    18. AUDCAD / M5.
    19. NZDCAD / M5.
    20. NZDJPY / M5.
    21. CHFJPY / M5.
    22. CADJPY / M5.
    23. AUDNZD / M5.
    24. EURNZD / M5.


      Parameters

      • EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
      • ...
      • EURJPY true, use EURJPY;
      • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
      • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
      • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
      • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
        • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
        • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
        • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
        • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
        • Order Type - trading direction;
        • Order Comment - comments to orders;
        • Slippage - allowed slippage;
        • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
        • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
        • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
          • true - use the multi-currency tester;
          • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
        • Max Spread - maximum spread;
        • Economic news filter:
          • Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
            • http 
            • https 
        • Trading within the week:
          • Monday - trade on Monday;
          • ...
          • Friday - trade on Friday.
        • Time trading within a day:
            • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
            • GMT setting - GMT settings;
              • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
              • GMT Mode - manual setting;
              • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
            • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
            • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
          • Time to disable on Friday:
            • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
            • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).


