EA Red Vision MT5

The Expert Advisor uses two strategies based on indicators: Moving Average, Envelopes, Commodity Channel Index, Average True Range. Trading takes place according to certain trend patterns (patterns of the price market), the adviser searches for a signal pattern and opens an order, then an order for averaging the first order can be opened. If the first order is closed at a loss, then the EA will open the second order with an increased lot. The adviser also uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals.



Hidden Take profit, Breakeven and Trailing stop are used.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2010.01.01 to 2020.04.01.

You can test the EA on a multi-currency strategy tester and see the full operation of all pairs.

Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.

When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: