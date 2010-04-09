PipSniper EA
- Experts
- Noel Dagubert Kayombo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
PipSniper EA is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on Price Action and Trend following.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.
FEATURES
- No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy.
- Every trade has SL and TP from beginning.
- Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair.
- The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix.
- Free Demo available to download.
INFORMATION
- Recommended pairs: volatility 75 (v5), BTCUSD, EURUSD
- Recommended timeframe: 1 hour
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Recommended leverage 1:100
- Good ECN broker is required.
- Recommended: Raw/Zero Spread
Due to the sensitivity of the algorithm to spread, I advise using a good RAW/ECN broker.
After purchasing the product, please send me a private message if you have any questions.