EA Red Vision MT4

The Expert Advisor uses two strategies based on indicators: Moving Average, Envelopes, Commodity Channel Index, Average True Range. Trading takes place according to certain trend patterns (patterns of the price market), the adviser searches for a signal pattern and opens an order, then an order for averaging the first order can be opened. If the first order is closed at a loss, then the EA will open the second order with an increased lot. The adviser also uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals.

Hidden Take profit, Breakeven and Trailing stop are used.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43446 Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The recommended balance for safe long-term trading (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 3000 or $ 30 on a cent account.

Leverage from 1:500 and more.

Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

EA requires a standard VPS server.

EA requires RAM: 800 MB.

The EA does not work on the account: "JPY","RUB".

If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

Set file.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK. For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2010.01.01 to 2020.04.01. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

EURUSD / M5. GBPUSD / M5. GBPJPY / M5. USDCHF / M5. USDJPY / M5. AUDUSD / M5. GBPAUD / M5. USDCAD / M5. GBPCAD / M5. EURAUD / M5. EURCAD / M5. EURGBP / M5. EURJPY / M5. GBPCHF / M5. NZDUSD / M5. GBPNZD / M5. EURCHF / M5. AUDCAD / M5. NZDCAD / M5. NZDJPY / M5. CHFJPY / M5. CADJPY / M5. AUDNZD / M5. EURNZD / M5.

Parameters

EURUSD - true , use EURUSD;

- , use EURUSD; ...

EURJPY - true , use EURJPY;

- , use EURJPY; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Economic news filter :

: Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;

- select Protocol to download economic news;

http





https



News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.

Trading within the week:

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday;

...



Friday - trade on Friday.

Time trading within a day:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

GMT setting - GMT settings;

- GMT settings;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

- automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);



GMT Mode - manual setting;

- manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm);

Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



