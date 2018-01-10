ATS Infinity MT5
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 3.29
- Updated: 9 June 2023
- Activations: 10
This long-term trading system works on 9 pairs and timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others.
The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter.
The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously.
EA uses economic news.
No martingale, grid and other risky strategies.
EA uses timeframes:
|MetaTrader 4
|MetaTrader 5
|M5, M15, M30, H1
|M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3
Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1733977
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql
MetaTrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28769
Requirements and Recommendations
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
- The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $2000 or $20 on a cent account.
- 5-digit brokers.
- VPS.
- If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
- Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
- For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
- Set file.
- Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).
For the strategy tester
- For multi-currency testing, enable the parameter:
- Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. If the parameter is set to false, the current currency and timeframe is used.
- The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:
- Tick simulation methods:
- M1 OHLC.
- Use multicurrency testing for 9 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.
Pairs
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- GBPJPY
- AUDUSD
- GBPAUD
- USDCAD
- GBPCAD
- EURAUD
- EURCAD
- EURJPY
- GBPCHF
- GBPNZD
- NZDJPY
- CHFJPY
- CADJPY
- EURNZD
- AUDJPY
- EURUSD - use EURUSD;
- ...
- NZDUSD - use NZDUSD;
- Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
- Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
- User_Balance - user-defined balance;
- Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed lot value if Custom_Risk - false;
- Adaptation_Lot_for_each_Symbols - if true, the lot adapts to every symbol (if a position is closed by stop loss, the loss will be the same for all currency pairs);
- Order Type - trading direction;
- Order Comment - comments to orders;
- Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
- Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
- Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
- Multi_Currency_BackTest:
- true - use the multi-currency tester;
- false - use the current currency and timeframe;
- Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- Stop strategy trend/reversal - disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
- Economic news filter:
- Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
- http
- https
- News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.
Trading within a week:
- Monday - enable trading on Monday;
- ...
- Friday
Trading by time within the day:
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- GMT setting - GMT settings;
- GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not in the strategy tester);
- GMT Mode - manual setting;
- GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
- Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
- Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
Friday close time:
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
Our group in mql5: 016a118dc374d801
I am very impressed by this EA so far! Good job for the author!