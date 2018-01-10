ATS Infinity MT5

5

This long-term trading system works on 9 pairs and timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others. 

The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter.

The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously.

EA uses economic news.

No martingale, grid and other risky strategies.

EA uses timeframes:

MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5
 M5, M15, M30, H1   M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1733977

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

MetaTrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28769

    Requirements and Recommendations

    • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
    • The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $2000 or $20 on a cent account.
    • 5-digit brokers.
    • VPS.
    • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
    • Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
    • For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
    • Set file.
    • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).

    For the strategy tester

    • For multi-currency testing, enable the parameter:
      • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. If the parameter is set to false, the current currency and timeframe is used.
    • The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:
      • Tick simulation methods:
        • M1 OHLC.
    • Use multicurrency testing for 9 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.

    Pairs

    1. EURUSD
    2. GBPUSD
    3. GBPJPY
    4. AUDUSD
    5. GBPAUD
    6. USDCAD
    7. GBPCAD
    8. EURAUD
    9. EURCAD
    10. EURJPY
    11. GBPCHF
    12. GBPNZD 
    13. NZDJPY
    14. CHFJPY
    15. CADJPY
    16. EURNZD
    17. AUDJPY
    Parameters
    • EURUSD - use EURUSD;
    • ...
    • NZDUSD - use NZDUSD;
    • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
    • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
    • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
    • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
    • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
    • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot value if Custom_Risk - false;
    • Adaptation_Lot_for_each_Symbols - if true, the lot adapts to every symbol (if a position is closed by stop loss, the loss will be the same for all currency pairs);
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
    • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
      • true - use the multi-currency tester;
      • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
    • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
    • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
    • Stop strategy trend/reversal - disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
    • Economic news filter:
      • Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
        • http 
        • https 
      • News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.

    Trading within a week:

    • Monday - enable trading on Monday;
    • ...
    • Friday 

    Trading by time within the day:

    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • GMT setting - GMT settings;
      • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not in the strategy tester);
      • GMT Mode - manual setting;
    • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
    • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
    • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

    Friday close time:

    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).


       Our group in mql5: 016a118dc374d801


    Reviews 3
    rdc
    330
    rdc 2023.01.06 08:56 
     

    I am very impressed by this EA so far! Good job for the author!

    Canlive
    444
    Canlive 2022.01.19 23:09 
     

    Great, it`s hold up well, many thanks to the developer!

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    Filter:
    rdc
    330
    rdc 2023.01.06 08:56 
     

    I am very impressed by this EA so far! Good job for the author!

    Ruslan Pishun
    39295
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2023.01.06 08:57
    thanks for the feedback!
    Canlive
    444
    Canlive 2022.01.19 23:09 
     

    Great, it`s hold up well, many thanks to the developer!

    Victor Minaev
    2819
    Victor Minaev 2019.09.03 13:49 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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