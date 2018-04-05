PipAssassin

Product Overview





Our Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to automate your trading strategy based on candle streaks. It offers a robust solution for traders looking to capitalize on market trends with predefined risk management parameters. Here's a detailed overview of its features and advantages. Features and Advantages





1. Automated Trading : Executes trades automatically based on your predefined conditions, saving you time and effort.

2. Customizable Parameters : Tailor the EA to match your trading style with adjustable inputs.

3. Risk Management : Integrates stop loss and take profit levels to manage risk effectively.

4. Time Exit : Ensures positions are closed after a specified time if profit targets are not met, providing a safety net for your trades.

5. Single Position Management : Ensures only one position is open at a time to avoid over-leveraging.



Input Parameters





- Magic Number (inpMagicnumber) : A unique identifier for the EA's trades. Helps in distinguishing trades placed by different EAs.



- Lot Size (InpLotSize) : The size of the position to be opened. Define the volume of each trade.



- Timeframes (inpTimeFrames) : The chart timeframe on which the EA operates. Choose from various available timeframes like M5, M15, etc.

- Candle Streak (inpStreak) : The number of consecutive candles that must meet the condition before opening a trade.



- Size Filter (inpSizeFilter) : The minimum size in points for a candle to be considered valid. A filter to avoid noise.

- Stop Loss (inpStopLoss) : The stop loss level in points. Protect your trades by limiting potential losses.



- Take Profit (inpTakeProfit) : The take profit level in points. Lock in profits automatically when targets are met.



- Time Exit Minutes (inpTimeExitMinutes) : The time in minutes after which the position will be closed if the take profit is not reached.





By leveraging this EA, as traders, you can automate your strategies with precision and efficiency, focusing on market opportunities without the need to monitor charts constantly. This tool is ideal for traders looking to implement a systematic approach to trading with robust risk management features.



