PipAssassin
- Experts
-
Simon Tanaka ChitepoFull-stack Mobile/ Windows Software Engineer with production apps, real users, and strong systems thinking.
Software Engineer with hands-on experience building and deploying production-grade mobile and web
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Our Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to automate your trading strategy based on candle streaks. It offers a robust solution for traders looking to capitalize on market trends with predefined risk management parameters. Here's a detailed overview of its features and advantages.
Features and Advantages
5. Single Position Management : Ensures only one position is open at a time to avoid over-leveraging.
Input Parameters
- Lot Size (InpLotSize) : The size of the position to be opened. Define the volume of each trade.
- Timeframes (inpTimeFrames) : The chart timeframe on which the EA operates. Choose from various available timeframes like M5, M15, etc.
- Size Filter (inpSizeFilter) : The minimum size in points for a candle to be considered valid. A filter to avoid noise.
- Take Profit (inpTakeProfit) : The take profit level in points. Lock in profits automatically when targets are met.
- Time Exit Minutes (inpTimeExitMinutes) : The time in minutes after which the position will be closed if the take profit is not reached.