Claude Signals

Claude Signals

AI-Powered Trend Confirmation Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Claude Signals is a professional trend-following indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by analyzing market momentum and trend strength. It helps traders avoid weak market conditions and focus only on strong trending moves.

How It Works

The indicator continuously analyzes market trend strength and momentum before generating a signal.

When a strong bullish trend is confirmed, Claude Signals generates a BUY signal.

When a strong bearish trend is confirmed, Claude Signals generates a SELL signal.

The indicator is designed to filter weak and sideways market conditions to reduce unnecessary signals and improve trading accuracy.

Features

AI-inspired trend analysis

Strong BUY and SELL confirmation

Trend strength filtering

Momentum confirmation

Non-repainting signal logic

Reduced false signals

Works on all MetaTrader 5 brokers

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies

Supports scalping, intraday and swing trading

Fast and lightweight performance

Easy to use for beginners and professionals

Recommended Timeframes

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

Recommended Symbols

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

US30

NAS100

BTCUSD

ETHUSD

All Major Forex Pairs

Trading Tips

Trade in the direction of the generated signal.

Always use Stop Loss and proper risk management.

Avoid trading during major economic news if volatility is extremely high.

For higher accuracy, trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend.

Benefits

Helps identify strong market trends.

Filters weak and low-quality setups.

Improves trade entry timing.

Reduces emotional decision-making.

Simple and professional trading experience.

Suitable for both new and experienced traders.

Disclaimer

Claude Signals is an analytical tool designed to assist traders in making trading decisions. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Financial market trading involves substantial risk, and users should always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Claude Signals

Trade with Confidence. Follow the Trend. Ignore the Noise.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Toro Eloso
Dayanand Pandey
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Toro Eloso Trend Oscillator Toro Eloso is a premium, high-tech trend-following indicator designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. By combining the aggressive buying force of the Bull (Toro) and the strategic selling pressure of the Bear (El Oso), this indicator provides a clean, dual-force oscillator to help traders identify the true market direction with minimal lag. Unlike standard lagging oscillators, Toro Eloso analyzes real-time momentum shifts and filters out market noise, giv
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Spike Alert Pro
Dayanand Pandey
Indicators
Spike Alert Pro - Advanced Volatility & Market Spike Detector Stay ahead of sudden market movements with   Spike Alert Pro , a powerful, highly responsive, and meticulously coded indicator designed to detect high-volatility market spikes in real time. Whether you are trading Forex or Gold (XAUUSD), catching rapid price expansions is crucial for successful trading.   Spike Alert Pro   acts as your personal market monitor, ensuring you never miss a critical trading opportunity by delivering instan
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull  is built to handle the unique dynamics of XAUUS
Golden Vulture
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
Golden Vulture EA Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30  Golden Vulture EA is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading strategies for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30. This Expert Advisor utilizes specific market conditions to generate entry and exit signals, manage risk through automatic stop-loss placement, and implement a trailing stop mechanism. Important: This EA is optimized for RAW SPREAD accounts with selected brokers. It may not fu
Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
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ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30 Description: The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   DE30 (German Stock Index) . It generates dynamic price channels using an   Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)   to reflect market volatility. Functionality: Dynamic Channels : Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation : A   green arrow   appears when price closes above the upper band. A   r
Super Trend With AI
Dayanand Pandey
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Super Trend Indicator – Trend Following Tool Description: The Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. Utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to market volatility and generates visual signals. The indicator plots lines directly on the chart, changing color based on trend direction. Crosses between the price and indicator line may suggest potential trend shifts. Key Features: Dynamic trend detection using ATR.
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
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Product Name:   Quantum Core MT5 - Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD Description:   A swing trading expert advisor designed to execute 15-30 trades per month with built-in risk management parameters. Key Features: Algorithmic Strategy: Combines technical algorithms with market analysis for trade execution. Auto-Lot Sizing: Adjusts position sizes based on account equity (configurable). Risk Control: Options for manual SL/TP or dynamic risk parameters. Equity Limits: Built-in safety stop feature allows
Speed Alert
Dayanand Pandey
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Speed Alert is a professional volatility-based indicator designed to detect fast market movements and high-speed candles in real-time. When the market suddenly accelerates and a candle moves with abnormal speed compared to recent price action, Speed Alert instantly notifies the trader. The indicator continuously analyzes recent candles to calculate the average price speed. When the current candle exceeds the defined speed threshold, it indicates strong momentum and increased volatility, which
Side Zone
Dayanand Pandey
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SideZone: Trend Intensity Oscillator – Filter the Noise, Ride the Trend Overview SideZone is a specialized oscillator engineered to solve a common trader's dilemma: distinguishing between a true trend and a ranging market. By clearly visualizing trend direction and sideways consolidation, SideZone helps you stay on the right side of the move while avoiding the whipsaw of low-volatility environments. Its core function is to provide a clear, color-coded visual representation of market sentiment
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Dayanand Pandey
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The Advance Sideways Detector is a specialized technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform with a single, focused purpose to accurately identify and filter out sideways range-bound markets. By isolating periods of low volatility and price consolidation, this tool helps traders avoid the whipsaws and false signals that often lead to losses, allowing them to focus on capturing strong directional moves. Unlike traditional oscillators that provide buy or sell signals, this detector ac
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Dayanand Pandey
Experts
Important Note on Trading Restrictions In compliance with MQL5 Market rules, this Expert Advisor does not restrict trading to specific symbols. It can be attached to any chart. However, it is   optimized and recommended   exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   XAGUSD (Silver)   . Using it on other instruments may result in poor performance. Overview Xiyana Zoka is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike conventional scalpers that enter the ma
Oracle Stone
Dayanand Pandey
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Overview Welcome to   Oracle Stone , a highly sophisticated, multi-layered algorithmic trading system engineered for serious traders. Developed by a professional trader and programmer, Oracle Stone is built on pure mathematical logic, dynamic market algorithms, and strict risk management principles. Currently, Oracle Stone is highly optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold) . My mission with this Expert Advisor is simple: to share a robust, high-performing tool with the community while maintaining absolute
Bollinger Pro
Dayanand Pandey
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MQL5 Market Listing: Bollinger Pro Bollinger Pro   is an advanced signal-based indicator designed to simplify market analysis by identifying high-probability entry points. Unlike standard Bollinger Band indicators that only show volatility channels, Bollinger Pro utilizes a proprietary algorithm to detect market conditions—whether the market is trending or sideways—and prints direct Buy/Sell signals on the chart. The indicator is designed for traders who seek a "clean chart" experience while mai
Gold Zone Pro
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
Gold Zone Pro Headline:   Advanced Adaptive Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and Major Pairs Description: Welcome to   Gold Zone Pro , a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed to navigate the complexities of dynamic markets. Engineered with a highly adaptive algorithm, Gold Zone Pro specializes in identifying and trading within sideways (ranging) market conditions, while simultaneously employing intelligent logic to capture substantial movements during trending phases. While the cor
BB Power
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BB Power is a technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that accurately measures and displays market momentum by analyzing bullish and bearish strength. By evaluating the balance of power between buyers and sellers, it helps traders identify potential trend reversals, continuations, and market exhaustion points. The indicator processes volume and price action to give a clean visual representation of market sentiment, making it a valuable tool for both trend-following and revers
Neuro Signals
Dayanand Pandey
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Neuro Signals is a high-precision, trend-following technical indicator designed to capture explosive market moves and momentum shifts. Built upon modified adaptive ATR (Average True Range) volatility calculation principles, Neuro Signals identifies clean entry and exit points across various financial markets. Key Features: - Adaptive Volatility Tracking: Utilizes dynamic sensitivity levels to reduce noise and false breakouts. - Clean Visualization: Plots clear Buy (Up Arrow) and Sell (Down Arro
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Dayanand Pandey
Experts
Neuro Power is a neural network-based Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze the psychology of buyers and sellers by studying market behavior through advanced neural network logic. Instead of relying on traditional indicators alone, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions simultaneously to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system continuously processes price action, momentum, volatility, and other market conditions to estimate where institutio
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