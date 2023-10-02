Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter





The full version can be found at the link https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481





The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market.





The full version does not use any blocks

You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker





You can see the results of work on a demo account on the screenshots