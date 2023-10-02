Correlation Hunter

Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter

The full version can be found at the link https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481

The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market.

The full version does not use any blocks

You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker

You can see the results of work on a demo account on the screenshots
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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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Reborn master The MT4 indicator finds turning points for entering trades. Works without redrawing and delays! The indicator ideally determines the points of the beginning of a trend or correction for entering trades for currencies, crypts, metals, stocks, indices. The first 10 sales will be with a 40% discount, then the price will be without a discount Benefits:  Signals are not redrawn! and are shown at the moment of appearance, and since the signal can appear at any time, the indicator d
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