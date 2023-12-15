GoldHFT

4

High Frequency Trader (HFT) for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of .

MT5 version can be found here (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy)

Only the best will do and you have found a hidden gem.

Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market

EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility, even if you're a beginner.

Here's what makes EA Gold HFT so special:

  • 4-Neuron Neural Network: The AI engine can learn from years, months, or even days of data to find trading patterns for any time period.
  • Backtest Record: From November 20th to December 13th, 2023, EA Gold HFT made $1,000 into $8,000 trading gold - that's an 800% return in just 24 days!
  • Constantly Learning: With regular training , EA Gold HFT can always stay up-to-date with the latest market trends, so you can be sure you're always getting the best possible results.
  • Configurable: Days to trade and times of the day to trade. Profit targets in percent and account currency

Don't wait any longer, start HFT trading on gold with EA Gold HFT today!

IMPORTANT!- Check the comments section for setup guidelines

It is important to set the max spread to about 2 to 3 times your spread shown on the panel. This helps to prevent high spreads confusing the EA which some brokers like to do . Also to prevent negative spread and stabilize the EA when there is high spread fluctuations pls set the internal spread to your normal spread and make the useinternalspread setting true. This will keep the bot stable in volatile spread situations

**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading but does not guarantee profits. 


Reviews 2
Glen Worsdell
245
Glen Worsdell 2023.12.27 16:33 
 

Rented this EA, I like the equity stop and profit for the day. The EA doesnt seem to work in a way to pass a prop firm from the times I have run it mainly making some profits but keeping equity around the same then it takes a loss.

The creator has been really helpful on this and explained it might not be suitable from props which I didn't realise.

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Matthias Bessler
2654
Matthias Bessler 2025.01.07 18:15 
 

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Glen Worsdell
245
Glen Worsdell 2023.12.27 16:33 
 

Rented this EA, I like the equity stop and profit for the day. The EA doesnt seem to work in a way to pass a prop firm from the times I have run it mainly making some profits but keeping equity around the same then it takes a loss.

The creator has been really helpful on this and explained it might not be suitable from props which I didn't realise.

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