SC MTF Ad for MT4 with alert
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.15
- Updated: 19 February 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is AD?
The Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator, developed by Marc Chaikin, is a volume-based indicator designed to measure the cumulative flow of money into and out of a security. It relates changes in price and volume, helping to identify the strength behind price movements and potential divergences.
The AD line is calculated by multiplying the volume by the Close Location Value (CLV), which measures where the close is relative to the high-low range. When prices close in the upper portion of the range with high volume, it suggests accumulation (buying pressure). When prices close in the lower portion with high volume, it indicates distribution (selling pressure). The cumulative nature of this indicator makes it particularly useful for confirming trends and spotting potential reversals through divergences.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
- Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
- Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Histogram or line drawing mode
- Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- AD bar shift: Offset the line drawing by specified number of bars.
- AD timeframe: Choose timeframe for MTF display.
- MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
- Levels Settings:
- Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
- Adjust level value: Set custom level position (default: 0).
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
- Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
- Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
- Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
- Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
- Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
- Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
- Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.