EA Smart Runner MT5
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 5.54
- Updated: 9 September 2020
- Activations: 10
The EA uses a strategy based on the average price deviation using the following indicators: Bollinger Bands, Envelopes and Standard Deviation, as well as support and Resistance levels for the best signals.
The first order is opened for price Deviation and subsequent orders are opened from the support and Resistance levels, and trading can be inside the Support and Resistance levels.
The EA uses only the M5 timeframe and trades on most of the major pairs.
Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
You can test the EA on a multi-currency strategy tester and see the full operation of all pairs.
- Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:
- Tick simulation methods:
- M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).
Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/604923
МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40279
Requirements and recommendations
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
- The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 3000 or $ 30 on a cent account.
- Leverage from 1:500 and more.
- Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.
- Required account with Hedging support.
- Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
- EA requires a standard VPS server.
- The EA does not work on the account: "JPY","RUB".
- Set file.
Key Advantages
- Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm.
- Does not use a Scalping strategy.
- Works with different brokers.
- EURUSD / M5.
- GBPUSD / M5.
- GBPJPY / M5.
- USDCHF / M5.
- USDJPY / M5.
- AUDUSD / M5.
- GBPAUD / M5.
- USDCAD / M5.
- GBPCAD / M5.
- EURAUD / M5.
- EURCAD / M5.
- EURGBP / M5.
- EURJPY / M5.
- GBPCHF / M5.
- NZDUSD / M5.
- GBPNZD / M5.
- EURCHF / M5.
- NZDJPY / M5.
- CHFJPY / M5.
- CADJPY / M5.
- EURNZD / M5.
Parameters
- EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
- ...
- EURNZD - if true, use EURNZD;
- Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
- Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
- User_Balance - user-defined balance;
- Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
- Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false);
- Order Type - trading direction;
- Order Comment - comments to orders;
- Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
- Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
- Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
- Multi_Currency_BackTest:
- true - use the multi-currency tester;
- false - use the current currency and timeframe;
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- Monday - trade on Monday;
- ...
- Friday - trade on Friday.
Trading within the week:
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- GMT Mode - manual setting;
- GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
- Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
- Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
Time trading within a day:
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
Time to disable on Friday:
today 01/04/2020
EA smart runner has burned an account with 0.01 lot euro security risk 3000 in account, so this safety condition is not good. very dangerous