EA Smart Runner MT5

The EA uses a strategy based on the average price deviation using the following indicators: Bollinger Bands, Envelopes and Standard Deviation , as well as support and Resistance levels for the best signals.

The first order is opened for price Deviation and subsequent orders are opened from the support and Resistance levels, and trading can be inside the Support and Resistance levels.

The EA uses only the M5 timeframe and trades on most of the major pairs.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

EA is safe if you comply with the requirements for the initial balance and leverage.

You can test the EA on a multi-currency strategy tester and see the full operation of all pairs. Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40279 Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 30 00 or $ 30 on a cent account.

Leverage from 1:500 and more.

Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.

Required account with Hedging support.

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

EA requires a standard VPS server.

The EA does not work on the account: "JPY","RUB".

Set file.

Key Advantages

Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm.

Does not use a Scalping strategy.

Works with different brokers.

EURUSD / M5. GBPUSD / M5. GBPJPY / M5. USDCHF / M5. USDJPY / M5. AUDUSD / M5. GBPAUD / M5. USDCAD / M5. GBPCAD / M5. EURAUD / M5. EURCAD / M5. EURGBP / M5. EURJPY / M5. GBPCHF / M5. NZDUSD / M5. GBPNZD / M5. EURCHF / M5. NZDJPY / M5. CHFJPY / M5. CADJPY / M5. EURNZD / M5.





Parameters

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

EURNZD - if true , use EURNZD;

- if , use EURNZD; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Multi_Currency_BackTest :

: true - use the multi-currency tester;



false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

Trading within the week: Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday;

...



Friday - trade on Friday.

Time trading within a day: Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

GMT Mode - manual setting;

- manual setting; GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm);

Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday: Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



