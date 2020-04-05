Ninja Kagehana XAU

Recent-Market XAUUSD EA with an Approximately Two-Week Update Cycle

MAIN FEATURE: CONTINUOUS REVIEW AND UPDATES APPROXIMATELY EVERY TWO WEEKS

Ninja Kagehana XAU is not designed as a set-and-forget EA that remains unchanged for years.

Approximately every two weeks, recent trading performance, current tick data, transaction costs, market conditions and broker differences are reviewed. Development and updates will continue. When testing confirms a meaningful improvement, a new version will be published through MQL5 Market.

If the current version remains the stronger candidate, it will be maintained without making meaningless cosmetic changes, and the next review will continue as scheduled. The approximately two-week period is a continuous testing, maintenance and update cycle—not an expiration date. The EA does not stop working after the displayed review date.

MQL5 SIGNAL

A public MQL5 Signal using a dedicated Ninja Kagehana XAU account is also planned. Information will be added to the product page after a stable forward record has accumulated.

Before the Signal is published, figures shown on this page are backtest or independent tick-verification results, not live forward performance.

CORE SPECIFICATIONS

MetaTrader 5

XAUUSD / GOLD

Internal signal timeframe: M5

Long and short trading

Two engines: Mean Reversion and Buffered Breakout

Maximum one open position

Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

No grid

No martingale

No averaging down

Maximum lot: 0.05

Friday closing and no weekend holding

The EA uses M5 data internally regardless of the chart timeframe. A dedicated account is recommended.

TRADING ENGINES

Mean Reversion

Looks for a confirmed reversal after an extended price movement.

Entry window: 10:00 <= UTC < 20:00

Stop Loss: 2.10 ATR

Take Profit cap: 1.20 ATR

Maximum holding time: 240 minutes

Buffered Breakout

Uses a 48-bar high/low structure together with EMA, momentum and H1-direction filters.

Entry window: 00:00 <= UTC < 20:00

Stop Loss: 1.70 ATR

Take Profit cap: 1.35 ATR

Maximum holding time: 60 minutes

CAPITAL AND VOLATILITY PROTECTION

A 4% decline from the start-of-UTC-day account equity closes this EA’s position and blocks new entries for the remainder of that UTC day

A confirmed H4 range at least 2.40 times its previous average pauses new entries for 16 hours from candle completion

Forming H4 candles do not trigger the shock guard

Each completed H4 candle is processed once, so the same candle cannot repeatedly extend the pause

Abnormally large confirmed M5 candles block new entries

New entries stop after Friday 16:00 UTC

Positions are closed at Friday 19:30 UTC

Spread, margin and broker volume rules are checked before entry

RISK SETTINGS

Fixed 0.01:

Use first to verify broker and execution behavior.

Balanced 2.0%:

Recommended baseline after the broker check.

ProfitAttack 2.5%:

Uses higher calculated risk. Use only after testing Balanced in Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

Risk percentage is calculated from equity, Stop Loss distance and estimated costs. Gaps, slippage, commission and execution differences mean that actual loss is not guaranteed to equal the selected percentage.

CURRENT INDEPENDENT TICK VERIFICATION

Period: 2026.05.29–2026.07.29

Data: Dukascopy XAUUSD Bid/Ask ticks

Processed ticks: 15,154,739

Initial balance: 1,000 USD

Assumed leverage: 1:100

Balanced 2.0%:

Net profit: +248.43 USD

Trades: 65

Win rate: 76.92%

Profit Factor: 2.215

Maximum equity drawdown: 3.13%

ProfitAttack 2.5%:

Net profit: +355.78 USD

Trades: 65

Win rate: 76.92%

Profit Factor: 2.491

Maximum equity drawdown: 4.14%

When divided into four approximately two-week segments, every segment remained positive, including under the stated higher-cost stress assumptions.

However, all data from this period was used to select the current version. It is therefore not an unseen forward test. If the independent simulator and the formal MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester differ, the MT5 report must be treated as the official reference.

MAIN INPUT GROUPS

Core: Magic Number, long/short permissions, strategy switches, same-symbol position blocking and maximum price deviation

Position Size: risk percentage or fixed lot, maximum lot, actual-risk limit, estimated commission, estimated slippage and margin-use limit

Daily Loss Guard: daily equity-loss threshold and position closing at the limit

Volatility Shock Guard: confirmed-H4 shock multiplier and pause duration

Execution: maximum spread, server UTC offsets and Friday entry/closing times

Review Information: recommended next review date and chart-panel display

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Trading involves risk. Backtest, simulation and forward results do not guarantee future profit.

Spreads, slippage, gaps, disconnections, rejected orders, symbol specifications and server conditions can materially change results. The 4% daily guard cannot guarantee that loss will remain exactly within 4%.

Test the exact broker symbol in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.