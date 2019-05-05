GA scalp

GA scalp

 


About the form of Expert Advisor:

Focus on the scalping EA of the GBPAUD currency. Trading 4 days a week, 2 hours a day, will not use any dangerous actions such as Martin, grid, jiacang.


About EA parameter settings: 

If you want to guarantee a stable and low-risk benefit, then use my default parameters.

AutoOrder = 1; "Single switch for GA scalp EA. 1 is on, 0 is off

DefaultLots = 0.1; Fixed Trade Batch

MoneyManagement = 0; "Net value ratio trading batch switch. 1 is on, 0 is off

Double Risk = 0.5; "Net value ratio transaction batch"

MaxOrder =1; "Maximum position orders in the same direction and at the same time"

StopLoss = 100; Fixed Stop Loss

TakeProfit = 75; "Fixed Stop"

*** The code has a built-in mobile stop loss stop. The opening condition is to automatically stop 1 point after 7 points of profit.

Gmt = 0; "Trader Time Difference Adjustment"

OpenTime = 22; "Start time, minutes: 00"

EndTime = 23 ; "End time, minutes: 59"

*** I am using ICmarkets, trader time 22:00-23:59. If there is a difference in trading time, please use the ICmarkets server time as the benchmark.

Comments = "GAscalp" "EA Notes"


Details about the transaction: 

Load and GBPAUD currency exchange, the time period is M5. Only trade GBPAUD! ! !

Trading in 0.01 batches per 100 US dollars.


other: 

Account type: Try to use a low spread account such as ECN, and the delay should be controlled within 10ms.

Traders and VPS servers: I am using ICmarkets, VPS is Alibaba Cloud's US East server delay can be controlled within 1ms.

*** Don't look down on this slippage during the delayed trading period will make you crazy.

*** I would be happy to assist you if you need ICbanks account opening and commission cashback. The following is the account opening link

Https://cn.icmarkets.com/?camp=9728 (Please check if you are introduced by the broker to open an account?), otherwise it will affect the subsequent cash back!!!)

The trading environment of the backtest report is the ICUKs data GBPAUD spread of 20. The compound annual yield will be between 15% and 30%.

I don't recommend trading in a gambler's mindset. Because this will let you lose everything as fast as possible. The advancement of the income is that you have the principal to continue in the market!


Synchronization signal 

Concerned about the "GBPAUD Scalp" signal, I will announce the EA closing time in advance on a risky event.

Https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/570438

If you have any other questions, you can directly trust me!

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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
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