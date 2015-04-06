BTC Sunrise MT4

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117278


BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT

The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin.

The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD.

Slight optimization of input parameters may be required for different brokers. The Expert Advisor can work on various financial instruments, but it shows the best results on the BTCUSD or BTCUSDT pair.


Advantages:
  • No martingale
  • Selectable with or without grid strategy
  • Extensive parameters
Requirements:
  • Trading pair: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT
  • Timeframe: The work of the adviser does not depend on the timeframe, but it is better to put it on 1H
  • Minimum deposit: $200
  • Trading conditions: ECN account with low spread 
  • Broker: IC Market, Titan FX, FTMO
  • Leverage: 25 more

In most cases, the default settings are suitable for all brokers.

Set Files is below: btc_sunrise_grid.set btc_sunrise_nogrid.set btc_sunrise_aggressive.set

btc_sunrise_superaggressive.set


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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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So-ta O-tsuka
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MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117910 BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin. The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD. Slight optimization of input paramete
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