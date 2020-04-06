Master Bollinger Extended

This Expert Advisor is an improved version of Master Bollinger Bands and has more settings; it can set stop loss per parabolic. Added parameters to improve optimization (for example, to discard profitable settings, but with a small number of transactions).

Like the regular version, the adviser can close positions by a return signal, take profit and stop loss, set the transaction to breakeven when it reaches the center line of Bollinger or at a given value. It can use up to 3 Bollinger indicators and a filter by moving average indicators (described in more detail in the main version).

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (with Lots = 0, the lot volume will be calculated from the percentage of available funds in the account);
  • Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds to open each new transaction (works when Lots = 0);
  • MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening a transaction (for accounts with a floating spread, so that the transaction opens when the spread is not too large);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to make it different if several expert advisors are running in the same terminal);
  • StopLoss - stop loss (in points);
  • TakeProfit - take profit (in points);
  • Stop to breakeven after - set the stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;
  • EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon a return signal;
  • TrailingStopValue - value of the trailing stop in points (distance from the current price of the currency pair), if set to = 0, the usual trailing stop is not used;
  • StopToParabolicStep - trailing stop on a parabolic (step indicator Parabolic SAR, 0 - off);
  • BollingerPeriod - period of the Bollinger bands indicator;
  • BollingerDeviations - deviations of the Bollinger bands indicator;
  • Bollinger2Enable - enable / disable the second Bollinger bands indicator;
  • Bollinger2Period - period of the second Bollinger bands indicator;
  • Bollinger2Deviations - deviations of the second Bollinger bands indicator (this parameter should be less than deviations of the first indicator and may even be negative);
  • BreakevenAfterTouchCenter - enable / disable the transfer of a transaction to breakeven when the price touches the center line of Bollinger bands;
  • OtherLinesFilter - if the price touches several lines of the main Bollinger bands indicator at once, the deal does not open;
  • Bollinger3Timeframe - timeframe of the third Bollinger bands indicator (if you do not need to use it, set the current timeframe);
  • Bollinger3Period - period of the third Bollinger bands indicator;
  • Bollinger3Deviations - deviations of the third Bollinger bands indicator;
  • MAFilterStartPeriod - the initial period of the Moving average indicators (if this value = 0, then this filter is not used);
  • MAFilterCount - the number of indicators Moving average;
  • MAFilterIncrease - increase in the period of each indicator Moving average;
  • MAFilterMaxShift - maximum shift to get many filter values ​​(0 - do not use, values ​​not more than 100 are desirable);
  • MAFilterMinimumValue - the minimum value of the sum of all filter signals to open deals (0 - do not use);
  • AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
  • MinAdxLevel - minimum level of the ADX indicator;
  • MaxAdxLevel - maximum level of the ADX indicator;
  • Trading start hour - hour to start trading;
  • Trading end hour - hour of the end of trading;
  • IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after a profitable close of the previous transaction;
  • DecLotAfterLoss - decrease the lot after a loss-making close of the previous transaction;
  • CommentToOrders - comment on deals;
  • ShowInfo - enable the display of information;
  • ShowHints - enable the display of useful tips when placing the adviser on the chart and after editing its settings;
  • FastOptimizationParameter - parameter for accelerating optimization (0-10), in real trading use 0 or 1;
  • CntHoursForVerificationOrder - at least 1 transaction must be completed within this number of hours (it is only necessary to improve optimization in order to immediately discard parameters that are not suitable for the number of transactions), 0 - do not use this parameter and the next 2 parameters;
  • ProfitToLossRatio - the number of profit for losses (for optimization), 0 - off;
  • MaxAllowableLoss - maximum loss, 0 - off.


