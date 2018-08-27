Linear Regression Trader

  • Experts
  • Alexander Yaskevich
    Alexander Yaskevich

    Alexander Yaskevich

    • Applied Mathematics and Computer Science Student at  MIPT
    • Russia
    • 272
    I am a student of the best university in Russia - Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
    My occupation is Applied Mathematics and Computer Science
    I have been trading Forex since 2012, started writing bots in 2016
    Looking forward to meeting new friends, colleagues and customers
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 27 August 2018
  • Activations: 7

We highly recommend you running this expert at EURUSD H1.

Linear Regression Trader employs the mathematical model of linear regression for smoothing price movements and trend recognition.

Best results can be achieved when trading at the change of the trend or when the prices form a triangle, rectangle or similar patterns.

Uses libraries for executing operations with matrices, already included into EX4 file.

The principles of work:

  1. Define the tangent coefficient of the line for the Large period N
  2. Define the tangent coefficient for the Small period n
  3. If the coefficients have different signs - wait for the soon change in the trend and open the corresponding position (in the direction of the small line)
  4. Simultaneously place Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Warning: Stop Loss is counted out from the minimum (maximum) of the preceding bar and current Bid (Ask)! Take Profit is counted from the opening price, as usual.

Positions are closed either because of stop loss or at the change of the trend, when the signal for opening the opposite position is received.

You cannot have more than 1 position open at a time.

Input parameters:

  1. Large period for regression - Large period for smoothing
  2. Small period for regression - Small period for smoothing
  3. Lot - Lot is fixed. We recommend increasing the lot size as your deposit grows
  4. Stop Loss in pips (q.v. the warning above)
  5. Take Profit in pips
  6. Tangent Line coefficient for Large period - Large tangent coeff. for position opening
  7. Tangent Line coefficient for Small period - Small tangent coeff. for position opening
  8. Magic Number - the identifier of a particular expert in a terminal. By default it is 10. If you want to run several experts in one terminal, make sure they have unique magic numbers.

Timeframes and Currencies:

We highly recommend you running this expert at EURUSD H1.

Being careful, you can also try using the expert with other currency pairs and/or timeframes, after performing backtesting.

Notes:

Default Take Profit and Stop Loss parameters are supposed to work with four-digit quotes (i.e. 1.1520). If you are trading at the account with five-digit quotes, you should multiple the parameters by 10.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the author directly.


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Triple Trailer
Alexander Yaskevich
Experts
We highly recommend you running this expert at EURUSD H4. This expert has the name Triple Trailer because it employs Trailing Stop and is based on 3 following elements: Slow Moving Average Fast Moving Average Money Flow Index Indicator Main Information MA intersection is mostly a criteria for closing positions, while MFI is used to open ones . The signal for buying is received when fast MA intersects slow MA from the bottom AND MFI is in its oversold area (< 20) Respectively, the signal for sell
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