Pinnacle

The Pinnacle Expert Advisor is the culmination of extensive reviews and feedback received for the Three Peaks Indicator. After much anticipation, I am thrilled to introduce the Pinnacle Expert Advisor, built upon the foundation of the Three Peaks Indicator.

Pinnacle is a versatile Expert Advisor that can trade in both upward and downward directions. With meticulous research, I have determined the optimal ratio between Take Profit and Stop Loss. Following the popular belief of a 2:1 relationship, where Take Profit is twice the value of Stop Loss, you also have the flexibility to set your desired ratio using the parameters n_tp and n_sl.

Let's delve into how Pinnacle calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss:

// Take Profit calculation TakeProfit = Price + (Price - peak_1) * n_tp;

// Stop Loss calculation StopLoss = Price - (Price - peak_1) * n_sl;

Here, "n_tp" represents the multiplier distance between the Price and the closing price of the first peak, while "n_sl" represents the multiplier distance between the Price and the closing price of the first peak. The Price refers to the current trade price, whether it is the ask price or the sell price.

To offer further customization, Pinnacle allows you to set your own Take Profit and Stop Loss multipliers. In case you don't specify these values, Pinnacle will default to opening trades with a Take Profit width of n_tp = 2 and a Stop Loss width of n_sl = 1.

Moreover, you have the flexibility to determine the trade direction according to your preference. By default, the trade_direction parameter is set to "Up," which means Pinnacle will only open sell orders on three peaks that trend downward. However, you can choose to trade "Down" by opening only buy orders on three peaks that trend upward. Alternatively, select "Both" to open sell and buy orders based on the respective trend directions. Please note that the value for trade_direction is case sensitive, so use "DOWN," "UP," or "BOTH" in uppercase letters.

Pinnacle Expert Advisor offers you an enhanced trading experience, allowing you to harness the power of the Three Peaks Indicator with greater precision and efficiency. Take advantage of this powerful tool to optimize your trading strategies and maximize your potential profits.

Take your trading journey to new heights with Pinnacle Expert Advisor. Download it now and experience the pinnacle of trading success!


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