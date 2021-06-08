EurUsd Turbo Profit

Ea is performed for EurUsd - i stay try it in all exchange. you can see how work in this signal



Follow The Trend!

Professional Ea - no grid - no martingale

6 Strategy - 3 of buy and 3 of sell

Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising. won 62% of the deals

does about 1 operation per day





For Limitated Period, sale 30$!





Spreads = 50 of default - must be change

StopLose = 0.003 default - means 0.30%

TakeProfit = 0.003 default - means 0.30%

Equity=0.999 default - working in progress - isn't important

Distanza = 0.0005 default - means when calcole signal open order at 0.05% of price

DistancaClosePending= 0.0005 default -if ask go to another direction delete pending order

Hours - if use more than 1 order, time that must be cross to open new order











