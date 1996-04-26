Trading Professional
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is a professional indicator for trading on the forex market. The indicator combines several progressive algorithms. Combined historical data analysis systems are projected onto lines as direct connecting extremes. That is, the pivot point of the market. These extremes or pivot points of the market can be used as a line of levels! Which is very convenient for finding support and resistance lines.