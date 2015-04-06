Carousel

Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents. The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profitable one. When the system exits the drawdown, the EA returns to normal mode.

A limited number of orders is used for operation. For example, the EA can open up to LimitOrders orders in normal mode and up to LimitOrdersX orders in compensation mode. Number of orders is defined in the settings.

In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which multiple currency pairs are selected, while the risk is reduced for each of them. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit 1000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported.


Parameters

  • Magic - magic number;
  • Slippage - requotes;
  • Lot - lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than the Risk field);
  • Risk - lot calculation depending on the deposit. We recommend that you use Risk, rather than Lot;
  • LotDecimal - lot rounding (0,1,2 decimal places);
  • LimitOrders - limit orders for the normal mode;
  • LimitOrdersX - order limitation for the compensation mode;
  • LimitTotal - limit the total number of orders;
  • LotExponent - should exceed one to use a lot increase for each subsequent trade in a series;
  • SubExponent - should exceed one to be able to close in a loss for a critical situation;
  • PipStep - minimum distance step between neighboring orders (in points);
  • CloseAVG - in case of compensation, close with a small percent of profit (% value relative to a compensation sum);
  • OnStops - use stop levels, including a traling stop;
  • StopLoss, TakeProfit - stop levels - stop loss and take profit;
  • trPeriod, trStep, trMaximum - parameters for configuring a trailing stop using Parabolic;
  • Index - bar, from which tracking Divergents indicator starts;
  • Period - Divergents indicator period.


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
DivergentsPoint
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If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective! The trend indicator Spin is created on the basis of price divergence. Will help in finding the entry points for analysis. Can be used as a filter in the trade. Has one Length parameter. The indicator can work for both entry points and filters. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to en
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Experts
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Experts
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FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
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Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
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Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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5 (1)
Indicators
The TrendLSMA indicator is very reliable because it is based on moving averages. The TrendLSMA feature is the presence of a signal for entry / exit - the indicator line indicates in a certain color the signals "buy" or "sell". The accuracy of this signal is very high, 95% success rate for 5% failures. TrendLSMA is also suitable for exiting a position. The indicator almost completely captures the trend, but during flat it is necessary to use filters. When entering a position, you will always work
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