Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents. The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profitable one. When the system exits the drawdown, the EA returns to normal mode.

A limited number of orders is used for operation. For example, the EA can open up to LimitOrders orders in normal mode and up to LimitOrdersX orders in compensation mode. Number of orders is defined in the settings.

In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which multiple currency pairs are selected, while the risk is reduced for each of them. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit 1000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported.





Parameters

Magic - magic number;

- magic number; Slippage - requotes;

- requotes; Lot - lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than the Risk field);

- lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than the field); Risk - lot calculation depending on the deposit. We recommend that you use Risk , rather than Lot ;

- lot calculation depending on the deposit. We recommend that you use , rather than ; LotDecimal - lot rounding (0,1,2 decimal places);

- lot rounding (0,1,2 decimal places); LimitOrders - limit orders for the normal mode;

- limit orders for the normal mode; LimitOrdersX - order limitation for the compensation mode;

- order limitation for the compensation mode; LimitTotal - limit the total number of orders;

- limit the total number of orders; LotExponent - should exceed one to use a lot increase for each subsequent trade in a series;

- should exceed one to use a lot increase for each subsequent trade in a series; SubExponent - should exceed one to be able to close in a loss for a critical situation;

- should exceed one to be able to close in a loss for a critical situation; PipStep - minimum distance step between neighboring orders (in points);

- minimum distance step between neighboring orders (in points); CloseAVG - in case of compensation, close with a small percent of profit (% value relative to a compensation sum);

- in case of compensation, close with a small percent of profit (% value relative to a compensation sum); OnStops - use stop levels, including a traling stop;

- use stop levels, including a traling stop; StopLoss , TakeProfit - stop levels - stop loss and take profit;

, - stop levels - stop loss and take profit; trPeriod , trStep , trMaximum - parameters for configuring a trailing stop using Parabolic;

, , - parameters for configuring a trailing stop using Parabolic; Index - bar, from which tracking Divergents indicator starts;

- bar, from which tracking Divergents indicator starts; Period - Divergents indicator period.



