SpatialJump

A unique expert system that works as without optimization, with the same settings (although it can be optimized if desired, especially for some brokers). You can test as you like, all ticks, control points, opening prices. The figure has an example. The potential result when testing an average of 100-500% over 3 years. It is recommended to make a multi-currency, if you choose a balanced combination, you can get results up to 500-1000% per annum with potential testing. Verified by EURUSD. The bot can also work on any other pair, it is first necessary to optimize the bot. The pictures show the test for 2 years. If you run more than one currency, but several, the results increase progressively! The algorithm implements a hybrid technology, which partially includes the following principles:

order grid;

locking positions;

small trend;

limited martingale;

market speed;

take profit, stop loss, trailing stop.

Additional principles.

Compensation of the most unprofitable orders that appear as a result of market movement in a large range due to movement in the middle range. Allowable losses are set.

Compensation "alien" order in the drawdown. For example, if a purchase is in a drawdown, then on an average trend, sell orders may close, compensating for one of the drawbacks of the purchase.

Dynamic (smooth) correction of parameters (stops, trawl), for example, all purchases, if all sales are in a certain drawdown.

Accelerated exit with a sharp increase in the speed of price movement, if the series is in profit.

Return to the market balance point.

Comprehensive implementation of the trend towards narrowing the working corridor of orders.

Two ways to get out of the dead zone (when the maximum of orders is open, and the market has gone beyond their corridor): calm and aggressive.

An effective stop loss that can work in conjunction with all previous technologies: a more relaxed, but less profitable trade.

In the default setting, the last two principles are inactive. For better work, you can install an expert on different currency pairs on one account, and that’s all 10. But at the same time, calculate the deposit amount. In the case of multi-currency results are much better and more stable in terms of profit, drawdown is significantly reduced and profit grows. The recommended deposit amount is $ 10,000. Also listed are tests throughout the history for one of the currency pairs. For optimal performance, you can search for the optimal result for each pair!