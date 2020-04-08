DivergentsPoint
- Indicators
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend indicator based on the price divergence. It can help you in finding the entry points during the analysis. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has two parameters: Period and Level. The Level parameter allows filtering out unnecessary signals. For example, the Level parameter can be set to 0.0001 for EURUSD. The indicator can work both as an entry point generator and as a filter. The indicator clearly visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market.
Parameters
- Period - period of the indicator.
- Level - offset level from the zero balance.