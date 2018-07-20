IdeaIlan
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 July 2018
- Activations: 5
IdeaIlan expert system applies IdeaTrend indicator. The EA applies the martingale principle. The EA allows trading in two directions simultaneously. It also has a full set of tools allowing the EA to follow a trend and add to a position if the trend moves in unfavorable direction. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 10 000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. Stop levels and trailing stop are applied.
Parameters
- Magic - magic number;
- Requotes - requotes;
- Sleeps - interval between repeated attempts to open or close an order (ms);
- OrderRepeat - maximum number of attempts to open or close an order;
- OnBuy - allow buying;
- OnSell - allow selling;
- Lot - lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than the Risk field);
- Risk - calculate lot depending on a deposit. We recommend that you use Risk, rather than Lot;
- LotDecimal - lot rounding (0,1,2 decimal places);
- LimitOrders - limit orders for the normal mode;
- LimitTotal - limit all orders (both buy and sell ones);
- LotExponent - should exceed one to use a lot increase for each subsequent trade in a series;
- LimitCountExponent - order, after which a lot increase is disabled;
- PipStep - minimum distance step between neighboring orders (in points);
- TrailingOn, TrailingStep, TrailingMaximum - parameters for configuring a trailing stop using Parabolic;
- StopLoss, TakeProfit - stop levels - stop loss and take profit (work like a common parameter for the entire order series);
- Profit - close all orders in total profit;
- Drawdown - close all orders by a specified drawdown;
- OnTrend - allow trend-following operation;
- OnAntiTrend - allow counter-trend operation;
- IdeaPeriod - IdeaTrend indicator parameter;
- IdeaForNeural - IdeaTrend indicator parameter;
- IdeaOnA - IdeaTrend indicator parameter;
- IdeaSkewnessA - IdeaTrend indicator parameter;
- IdeaMinPointA - IdeaTrend indicator parameter.
Nice EA -