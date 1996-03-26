Versatile
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Versatile expert system follows the principle "stay in the market for as long as possible". The main indicators are Moving Average and Relative Strength Index. The EA supports working in two directions simultaneously both following a trend and against it depending on the settings. A limited number of orders LimitOrders is used for operation. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit 1000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. The EA has very flexible settings allowing you to configure trading in a certain direction, steps between orders, number of orders, trading along a trend or against it. A lot size can be increased depending on the number of orders. Using stops and trailing stop.
Parameters
- Magic - magic number;
- Requotes - requotes;
- Sleeps - interval between repeated attempts to open or close an order (ms);
- OrderRepeat - maximum number of attempts to open or close an order;
- OnBuy - allow buy trades;
- OnSell - allow sell trades;
- Lot - lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than the Risk field);
- Risk - calculate lot depending on a deposit. We recommend that you use Risk, rather than Lot;
- LotDecimal - lot rounding (0,1,2 decimal places);
- LimitOrders - limit orders for the normal mode;
- LotExponent - should exceed one to use a lot increase for each subsequent trade in a series;
- PipStep - minimum distance step between neighboring orders (in points);
- TrailingOn, TrailingStep, TrailingMaximum - parameters for configuring a trailing stop using Parabolic;
- StopLoss, TakeProfit - stop levels - stop loss and take profit;
- Profit - close all orders in total profit;
- OnAntiTrend - allow counter-trend operation;
- OnTrend - allow trend-following operation;
- RSILength - RSI parameter;
- MALength - MA parameter;
- kRSI - ratio for RSI configuration (from -1000 to 1000);
- kMA - ratio for MA configuration (from -1000 to 1000).