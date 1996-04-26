SFT Booster Scalper

Signal indicator for scalping on any time frame and on any instrument

All arrows remain in place and after closing the candle does not disappear.

Can send notifications to your phone or email

Works on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Suitable for working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw;
  • Defines trend changes;
  • Sends signals to a smartphone or email;
  • Advanced settings for fine tuning;
  • Works on all timeframes and on all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors.

Can be used both independently and in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings 

  • Master Filtr Maximum - the maximum value of the main filter of signals;
  • Master Filtr Minimum - the minimum value of the main filter of signals;
  • Slave Filtr Maximum -  the maximum value of the additional signal filter;
  • Slave Filtr Minimum - the minimum value of the additional signal filter;
  • Chart Depth - the depth of the indicator on the chart;
  • Alert Message - display messages on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;
  • Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal here ;
  • Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, via the installed mobile terminal, instructions for setting up here ;

Trading Recommendations

  • When the red arrow appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
  • When the blue arrow appears, open Buy or Call (for options)
  • The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
  • Exit the transaction on the reverse signal or on the established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.
  • Signals work well when combined with the free indicator SFT Fibo Volatility Channel

There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:

Trading strategy with SFT Booster Scalper


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

If you like it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.

Not to miss the release of new useful programs for trading - add as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING



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Andrey Kozak
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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5 (39)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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