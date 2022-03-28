Buy Sell Signal Low TF MT4

4

Buy Sell Signal Low TF gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern in low timeframe.

This is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend. 


The components of Buy Sell Signal Low TF:

- The trend is determined by SMMA 13 , SMMA 21 and SMMA 35 (can be changed manually to suit your preference).

- The signal is based on CCI cross 0 line. Default period: 8 (can be changed manually to suit your preference).

- The indicator is designed for using in low timeframe. Therefore, a decent and strict market noise filter is built in.


The indicator gives signal at close of the candle and does not repaint.

Recommend: M5, M15 for scalpers ride on trend.


How to use:

- Turn on the alert function (Email/Push notification/Pop-up alerts).

- When having signal, screening the price action and looks for support/resistance or supply/demand zone or moving average (as dynamic support resistance) to determine whether it is a good pullback setup or not. After that, place a trade.


The purpose of this indicator is to lesser screening time for scalpers.

MT5 version of the indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79245

Reviews 6
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:49 
 

still testing

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Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Trend Arrow Signal
Pham Minh Huy
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Trend Arrow Signal gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern. As the name indicated, this is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend. The main trend is determined by EMA 50 and can be changed manually to suit your preference. Trend arrow signal can work on all time frames.  It gives signal at close of th
FREE
Buy Sell Signal Low TF
Pham Minh Huy
3 (2)
Indicators
Buy Sell Signal Low TF gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern in low timeframe. This is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend.   The components of Buy Sell Signal Low TF: - The trend is determined by SMMA 13 , SMMA 21 and SMMA 35 ( can be changed manually to suit your preference). - The signal is b
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
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Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:49 
 

still testing

jenaustria
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rovinades
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Solene Clement
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Calix Fujimoto
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artcandy3
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