Buy Sell Signal Low TF MT4

Buy Sell Signal Low TF gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern in low timeframe.

This is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend.





The components of Buy Sell Signal Low TF:

- The trend is determined by SMMA 13 , SMMA 21 and SMMA 35 (can be changed manually to suit your preference).

- The signal is based on CCI cross 0 line. Default period: 8 (can be changed manually to suit your preference).

- The indicator is designed for using in low timeframe. Therefore, a decent and strict market noise filter is built in.





The indicator gives signal at close of the candle and does not repaint.

Recommend: M5, M15 for scalpers ride on trend.





How to use:

- Turn on the alert function (Email/Push notification/Pop-up alerts). - When having signal, screening the price action and looks for support/resistance or supply/demand zone or moving average (as dynamic support resistance) to determine whether it is a good pullback setup or not. After that, place a trade.



The purpose of this indicator is to lesser screening time for scalpers.

MT5 version of the indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79245