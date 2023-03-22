Reversal Pattern MT4

The technical indicator "Reversal patterns" is a mathematical interpretation of the classic reversal patterns: Pin Bar, Harami and Engulfing. That is, the "reversal bar", "Harami" and "Absorption". This indicator allows you to determine the moment of reversal of quotes based on market dynamics and the winner between the "bulls" and "bears".

The indicator displays the moment of reversal at the local highs and lows of the chart of any timeframe, which allows you to increase the accuracy of the signal. Also, the indicator has a wide range of parameters, which makes it possible to adapt Reversal patterns to any conditions and trading system. The built-in alert and sound notification will allow you to open a position immediately after the formation of a reversal signal.



Mode of application:

If quotes reach a local maximum/minimum and a signal is formed on the Reversal patterns indicator, and an overbought/oversold zone is formed on the oscillator, you can open a position under the Low/High value of the signal candle. Stop Loss in this case will become a reverse local high/low.

Pin Bar Options:
  • Quantity of directed bars: displays the number of directed bars for additional analysis.
  • Ratio of directed bars to the Pin Bar: Indicates the ratio of body size between directional bars (trend bars) as well as the pin bar body.
  • Ratio of the shadow to the body: The ratio of the body to the shadow.
  • Shadows ratio: The ratio of low and high shadows.
  • Quantity of bars for analysis: allows you to calculate the number of bars to determine the local maximum or minimum.

Harami parameters:

  • Quantity of directed bars: displays the number of directed bars for additional analysis.
  • Ratio of the directed bars to the Harami: Indicates the ratio of the body of the reversal candlestick to the trending one. By default = 0. If 0, then this parameter is ignored. If 1, then the reversal candle should be just smaller than the trend one. If 2, then the reversal candle should be 2 times smaller than the trend one (and so on).
  • use shadows? – false/true. Switch. By default = false. What is this? This parameter is for the pattern calculation principle. By default, the trend bar must completely overlap the parameters of the reversal bar exactly with the body. That is, the trend body is larger than the body of the reversal + shadow. With the setting "Use shadows?" = true then the body+shadow of the signal candle should not exceed the body+shadow of the trend one and at the same time have a gap from the closing of the previous one (the parameter below is “Gap (%)”).
  • Quantity of bars for analysis: allows you to calculate the number of bars to determine the local maximum or minimum.
  • Gap (%): Calculates the percentage at which a reversal candle must open above/below the trend candle. That is, the percentage in points from the previous one.

Engulfing options:

  • Quantity of directed bars: displays the number of directed bars for additional analysis.
  • Ratio of the directed bars to the Engulfing : Indicates the ratio of the body of the reversal candlestick to the trending one.
  • use shadows? – false/true. Switch. By default = false. What is this? This parameter is for the pattern calculation principle. By default, the trend bar should be completely “absorbed” by the reversal body. That is, the body + shadows of the trend line are smaller than the body of the reversal line. If the parameter = true, then the bodies of the two figures can be the same, but then the priority will be on the shadow.
  • Quantity of bars for analysis: allows you to calculate the number of bars to determine the local maximum or minimum.
  • Gap (%): Calculates the percentage at which a reversal candle must open above/below the trend candle. That is, the percentage in points from the previous one.
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Denis Povtorenko
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Технический индикатор Trend Moving Average позволяет определить глобальное направление рынка. Данный технический индикатор создан для того, чтобы определить «линию наименьшего сопротивления» рынка и понять в какую сторону направлен тренд. Помимо классического использования МА, индикатор позволяет понять направленность рынка на основе динамики его значений. Так, если значение индикатора демонстрируют переход с нисходящего значения в восходящее (и наоборот) - это является дополнительным торговым с
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Angry Alligator
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Indicators
Технический индикатор Angry Alligator является расширенной авторский интерпретацией индикатора от B. Williams’а. Данный индикатор имеет такие же принципы работы, что и классический индикатор Alligator и основан на тех же параметрах. Ключевым отличием и преимуществом данного индикатора заключается в том, что в нем реализован дополнительный торговой сигнал в виде ещё одной линии. Продолжая тему B. Williams’а сигнал отображает «укус» котировок индикатором - Alligator’s Bite. Дополнительный параметр
Awesome Oscillator
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Indicators
Технический индикатор Awesome Oscillator является классической реализацией торгового подхода Билла Вильямса. Индикатор имеет те же параметры что и интерпретация в МТ5 (отображает дельту между МА с периодом 5 и 34 рассчитанную по средним ценам). Ключевым отличием является графическое отображение каждого торгового сигнала, что позволяет более качественно провести анализ актива и получить звуковое оповещение о появлении сигнала. Торговые сигналы индикатора: 1. Crossed zero line : данный торговый с
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Технический индикатор Bollinger Bands классически отображается двумя линиями, которые демонстрируют отклонение котировок от МА 20. Для этого используется стандартное отклонение, параметр которого собственно и задаёт динамику двум полосам. Так как индикатор отображает момент повышенной волатильности на рынке, закрытие котировок за полосами свидетельствует об импульсном направлении рынка или же выхода с длительной зоны проторговки. Таким образом, работа на пробой позволяет войти в момент отклонени
PD Price Channel
Denis Povtorenko
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Технический индикатор широко известен читателям и поклонникам стратегии «черепах». Отображается линией по нижней/верхней точке цены за определенный интервал времени. Значение ценового канала также используют для определения зон поддержки и сопротивления. Если котировки актива прорывают и закрываются ниже/выше канала, то это является сигналом работы в сторону пробоя. Способы применения: Индикатор является самодостаточным и не требует дополнительных фильтров для начала работы. Однако для надёжност
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Denis Povtorenko
Indicators
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PD Universal Oscillator
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Indicators
Технический индикатор Universal Oscillator является комбинацией торговых сигналов самых популярных и широко используемых осцилляторов. Индикатор представлен гистограммами, а также линиями fast и slow MA, что позволяет расширить список получаемых торговых рекомендаций и работать как по тренду, так и в боковом движении рынка. Таким образом, гистограммы позволяют определить момент пробоя ценовых значений и движение в новой фазе рынка, а линии указывают на зоны перекупленности и перепроданности.  Ос
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Utilities
Данный софт позволяет вам управлять своими параметрами риска и мани менеджмента. Вы можете задавать параметр риска как на текущий капитал, так и на предполагаемый уровень депозита, что позволит контролировать риски в каждой сделке и в каждом активе. Open order script также позволяет задать фиксированный объём открытия операций и вести торговлю «в один клик» благодаря реализации дополнительных кнопок Sell / Buy непосредственно на график. Особенность скрипта Ключевой особенностью и характеристик
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Indicators
Технический индикатор "Reversal patterns" является математической интерпретацией классических разворотных паттернов: Pin Bar, Harami и Engulfing. То есть «Разворотного бара», «Харами» и «Поглощения». Данный индикатор позволяет определить момент разворота котировок на основе рыночной динамики и победителя между «быками» и «медведями».  Индикатор отображает момент разворота на локальных максимумах и минимумах графика любого таймфрейма, что позволяет повысить точность сигнала. Также индикатор имеет
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