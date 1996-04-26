CRT Master Indicator MT4

CRT Master Indicator identifies market structure cycles based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and institutional order flow principles: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution.

The indicator identifies range sweeps (liquidity grabs) where price manipulates past structural high/low levels before closing back inside the range. It provides visual zone mapping and multi-timeframe context through Ghost Candles.

An automated trading version of this logic is available as the CRT Master EA on my MQL5 profile.

Key Features

  • Market Phase Identification: Automatically marks Accumulation (range creation), Manipulation (liquidity sweeps), and Distribution (expansion moves).
  • Flexible Range Models: Supports standard Higher Timeframe (HTF) ranges (such as H4 or D1) as well as custom intraday session windows (e.g., Asian Session).
  • Higher Timeframe Ghost Candles: Overlays higher timeframe candle structures directly on the chart for continuous context without needing multiple chart windows.
  • Manipulation Depth Filter: Requires sweeps to breach range boundaries by a configurable percentage before confirming a setup.
  • Real-Time Notifications: Triggers terminal alerts and push notifications when a manipulation setup closes back inside the range.

Parameters and Settings

Core Range Settings

  • Range Calculation Mode: Select Higher Timeframe mode or Custom Time Range mode.
  • Range Timeframe: Defines the HTF period used for range calculation (e.g., PERIOD_H4).
  • Custom Start Time / End Time: Specifies start and end hours/minutes for session ranges.
  • Custom Max Manip Time: Deadline for manipulation occurrence before invalidation.
  • Minimum Range Size (Points): Minimum range height required to generate setups.

Trading Logic and Filters

  • Trade Direction: Filter setups for Bullish Only, Bearish Only, Both, or Previous Range Bias.
  • Max Signals Per Range: Maximum number of signals allowed per accumulation range.
  • Use Manipulation Filter: Toggles strict minimum sweep percentage requirement.
  • Minimum Manipulation Depth (%): Minimum required sweep depth relative to the base range size.
  • Confirmation Candles: Number of candles required to close inside the range to confirm a setup.

Visual Options

  • Show Accumulation / Manipulation / Distribution: Toggles visibility for each phase box.
  • Show HTF Ghost Candles: Enables or disables higher timeframe candle overlay.
  • Lookback Ranges: Number of historical ranges rendered on chart to optimize visual performance.

Notifications

  • Enable Alerts: Toggles pop-up, sound, and notification alerts on valid setup signals.
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Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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