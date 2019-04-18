ZeroEmotion

The trend scalper is based on the head-shoulder micropatterns and the relative strength index. The unique algorithm of the adviser determines the most possible directions of price movement, false impulses and the force of movement are calculated.





Each position has a stop loss and take profit.





Dangerous trading methods are not used.





It is recommended to use the advisor with the default settings on the following trading instruments (timeframe 5 minutes): GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

Recommended brokers with a good reputation, fast execution and low spread.

Settings:

Comment to order - comments to the positions;

- comments to the positions; MaxRisk - Maximum risk for the calculation of the trading lot;

- Maximum risk for the calculation of the trading lot; if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;

- If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this; Take Profit - TakeProfit;

- TakeProfit; Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Enable trailing-stop - enable trailing stop;

- enable trailing stop; Trailing Start - Start trailing stop;

- Start trailing stop; Trailing Step - Trailing stop pitch;

- Trailing stop pitch; Max orders in the market - The maximum number of orders in the market;

- The maximum number of orders in the market; Max Spread - Maximum Spread Limit;

- Maximum Spread Limit; Slippage - Maximum slippage level;

- Maximum slippage level; Magic - Magic number.



