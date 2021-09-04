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Only 1 left at 779$

Final price will be 979$

NEW: Rent Rush for 1 Year and receive: - HETZNER SERVER FOR FREE - Worth 348 EUR - Preinstalled Windows 10 and MT4/MT5

Imagine being able to raise your account in only 2 years by more than 200% with a robot that has already proven to be stable and profitable. Yes, Already proven !

Without fake manipulated backtest results, and Photoshoped live results.

What exactly does that mean? That means you get- what you see.

This robot is the result of very dedicated work , over 10,000 hours of learning about forex, and after more than 10 robots ‘’thrown in the trash’’ because they did not work properly.

Most robots are not programmed for all environments, or to recognize a change in the trading environment. As a result, losses occur and they can be huge if not closely watched or managed.

Now, the scam isn’t the forex robot itself but how they are marketed .

Scammers will often try to sell these robots and automated systems as the “holy grail” of trading, promising you’ll retire sometime next week.

My robot adapts to the current market conditions and does not involve in any mambo jumbo like Martingale or grid. It also use not only stop loss, but moving stop loss or trailing. Most robots don’t use stop loss, which sooner or later burn your entire account in matter of hours.





QUICK SETUP: Run THIS SET on 1 EURUSD M5 chart and load the set. Don't forget to fill in the spread in the parameters.







Some Facts about Rush EA:



IMPORTANT: Rush don’t use martingale or grid

more than 100% profit per year with very little risk

R ush is ranked 32nd out of 3601 robots (On Darwinex social trading platform)

Backtest are made with 99.99% accuracy (unlike all robots on the market with less. Difference between 99.99% and 90% is not 10% but from profitable account to ruining of the account.

https://www.tradingsystemforex.com/expert-advisors-backtesting/107897-difference-between-90-testing-and-99-9-testing.html)

One of the rare robots that uses stop loss







