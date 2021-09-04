Rush EA

SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO

  • Only 1 left at 779$
  • Final price will be 979$
  • NEW: Rent Rush for 1 Year and receive:

    - HETZNER SERVER FOR FREE

    - Worth 348 EUR

    - Preinstalled Windows 10 and MT4/MT5

Imagine being able to raise your account in only 2 years by more than 200% with a robot that has already proven to be stable and profitable. Yes, Already proven!

Without fake manipulated backtest results, and Photoshoped live results.

 

What exactly does that mean? That means you get- what you see.

This robot is the result of very dedicated work, over 10,000 hours of learning about forex, and after more than 10 robots‘’thrown in the trash’’ because they did not work properly.

 

Most robots are not programmed for all environments, or to recognize a change in the trading environment. As a result, losses occur and they can be huge if not closely watched or managed.

Now, the scam isn’t the forex robot itself but how they are marketed.

Scammers will often try to sell these robots and automated systems as the “holy grail” of trading, promising you’ll retire sometime next week.

My robot adapts to the current market conditions and does not involve in any mambo jumbo like Martingale or grid. It also use not only stop loss, but moving stop loss or trailing. Most robots don’t use stop loss, which sooner or later burn your entire account in matter of hours.


QUICK SETUP:  Run THIS SET on 1 EURUSD M5 chart and load the set.  Don't forget to fill in the spread in the parameters.



Some Facts about Rush EA:

















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The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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