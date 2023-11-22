Accuwiser

  • Experts
  • Arash Nikniazi
    Arash Nikniazi

    Arash Nikniazi

    I have been working with PEYNEX team for the last couple of years.Now It is time to show the world of trading what we have done through these years. I am the sales representative who is always here for traders interested in our products. Any technical support will be covered ASAP. Just send me a
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 6
Accuwiser Expert Advisor
We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert.
The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend.
Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only different Entries are done. So lot size for $500 dollars is always 0.01 Lot. You can double it if you want to take more risk.
Risk levels :
  Very low (watch back test Video)
  Low ( watch back test video )
  Moderate ( watch back test video )
  High (watch back test video )

Recommendations:
  Minimum deposit : $500 ( preferred balance is $1000)
  Default lot size for all modes is 0.01 lot for $500 balance. ( it doubles when balance is doubled.)
  No need to change the input.  It is user friendly.  simply choose the mode that suits your mindset.
  Watch our youtube video to find out more.
  Timeframe: H1
  Account type: ECN or accounts with very low spreads.( low spread accounts will bring you better results)
  VPS is recommended
  All tests are for $500 balance and 0.01 lot size with $200 Force stop for the worst situations.
So for $2000 for example; you can use very low mode which you get 0.04 lot size and $800 force stop as the default for this balance. You can change force stop value as you wish. But less than %30 of the balance is not recommended.
  If you want to experience the very high risk mode; we rocommend you double the lot size in high mode. ( watch the video)
  In case video didn’t help you with the best mode for you, do some backtests first and then start on a demo account.  It helps you find out the best mode of yours.


Join our channel :
Any questions  contact me in private
telegram/instagram support @peynex
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Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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