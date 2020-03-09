BlackHero
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The tactics of the work is based on determining the definition of price patterns, confirming a long trend movement. Thanks to a unique algorithm, a trading expert controls the “market pulse” and, in determining patterns of attenuation or trend reversal, stops trading until the next protracted wave movement appears.
Each position of the adviser has a stop loss and take profit.
The martingale method is NOT used. The grid is NOT used.
The default settings are recommended for use on EURUSD (15m) and GBPUSD (5m).
Settings:
- Comment to order - comment to positions;
- MaxRisk - risk level for determining a trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Enable trailing-stop - enable trailing stop;
- Trailing Start - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing Step - Trailing stop pitch;
- Max orders in the market - The maximum number of orders in the market;
- Max Spread - Maximum Spread Limit;
- Slippage - Slippage;
- Magic - Magic number to distinguish your orders from orders of foreign advisors.