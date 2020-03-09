The tactics of the work is based on determining the definition of price patterns, confirming a long trend movement. Thanks to a unique algorithm, a trading expert controls the “market pulse” and, in determining patterns of attenuation or trend reversal, stops trading until the next protracted wave movement appears.





Each position of the adviser has a stop loss and take profit.





The martingale method is NOT used. The grid is NOT used.





The default settings are recommended for use on EURUSD (15m) and GBPUSD (5m).

Settings: