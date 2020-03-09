Fenix Starline

This expert advisor is unique because it can trade in both automatic and semi-automated modes. It trades on the XAUUSD pair. Any time frame can be used, as the expert advisor is indifferent to the time frame used. This does not affect trading results. It uses Martingale, closing all trades with a total profit by averaging. In semi-automated mode, trades can be opened in both directions. The expert advisor then completes its work.

This expert advisor requires a substantial deposit: $100 on a cent account or $10,000 on a regular account, with a specified trade volume of 0.01 lot. Input parameters: s1 - for 4-digit orders, initial lot - 0.01, lot multiplier - 2.0, order step - 200, profit per series - 600, slippage - 3, Magic - 2301, s2 - ..., s3 - ..., Graphics - true. Maximum allowed lot - 1.0. Leverage 1:500 or 1:1000.

The average return of the advisor is 20-40% of the deposit per month.
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