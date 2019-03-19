SFT Reversal Arrows

Arrow indicator, for timely entry on price reversals

The arrow appears on the closed bar and does not disappear.

Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement

Can be used on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Suitable for working with binary options





Distinctive features

Does not redraw;

Determines the price correction;

Advanced settings for fine tuning;

Works on all timeframes and on all symbols;

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors.

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings



Sensitivity (0 to 100) - indicator sensitivity, valid values from 0 to 100;

- indicator sensitivity, valid values from 0 to 100; Period (1 to 150) - indicator period, valid values from 1 to 150;

- indicator period, valid values from 1 to 150; Chart Depth - the depth of the indicator on the chart;

- the depth of the indicator on the chart; Alert Message - display messages on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;

- display messages on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal; Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal here ;

- sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal here ; Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, via the installed mobile terminal, instructions for setting up here ;

Trading Recommendations

When the red arrow appears, open Sell or Put (for options)

When the blue arrow appears, open Buy or Call (for options)

The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

Exit the transaction on the reverse signal or on the established SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.

Signals work well when combined with the free indicator SFT Trading Oscillator

There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:



We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

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