Trading strategies with indicator SFT Reversal Arrows

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4, based on the SFT Reversal Arrows indicator

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be conducted on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, it can be used both scalping and intraday, as well as medium-term and long-term.

The basis for opening deals is the SFT Reversal Arrows indicator.

It indicates a possible change in the direction of price movement.

Installation and Setup

The settings described in this manual are indicated for the EURUSD currency pair.

Other tools may require additional adjustment of the indicator parameters.

Experimenting a little, you can choose the settings for any trading tool.





Trading with the SFT Reversal Arrows indicator

Settings indicator :

Sensitivity (0 to 100) = 10

Period (1 to 150) = 10

Chart Depth = 1000

Alert Message = false

Alert Email = false

Alert Mobile = false

Trading Rules

The shooter appears on the SFT Reversal Arrows indicator is a signal to open deals on the red arrow open Sell or Put (for options)

on the blue arrow open Buy or Call (for options) The direction of opened trades should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively.

The exit from the transaction is carried out by the opposite signal (see the picture). You can also exit the set orders SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL for the nearest extremum, and TP to be equal to from 1 to 2 SL sizes. This indicator has proven itself in conjunction with the free indicator SFT Trading Oscillator









Indicator and its review:

SFT Reversal Arrows indicator: https://mql5.com/79i90

SFT Reversal Arrows indicator : https://youtu.be/0GDQoERICDo Video review of theindicator

