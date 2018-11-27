Beast Super Signal EA
- Experts
-
Florian Zuercher***Please note that customer support desk operates from Monday - Friday and I will reply within 24 hours. I am closed on weekends when the market is closed. I will reply to all messages sent during the weekend on Monday when the market is open. Thank you.***
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 25 April 2025
- Activations: 10
Limited SALE Now On!!!
Get 20% OFF!
Was $499, now only $399!
The Beast Super Signal EA is based on our best-selling Beast Super Signal indicator. The Beast Super Signal EA is a straightforward, trend-based EA that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the EA will open a buy or sell order.
After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group! (Full purchases only).
Get the Beast Super Signal indicator HERE.
Join the official Beast Super Signal channel:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/beastsupersignal
Read the official Beast Super Signal blog:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726305
Please note that the Beast Super Signal EA is NOT optimized or recommended for trading binary options, Indian stock market, or MCX Exchange.
There is an optional news filter that you can use. You need to add the below url as web request:
https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.csv
Invest in the Beast Super Signal EA and start trading with confidence. Our EA works in real market conditions, ensuring that you make trades with the highest probability of success. Try it out and see the difference for yourself!
Keep in mind that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. It's a good idea to practice on a demo account first to get familiar with how the EA works before trading live. Always use sound money management and set stop losses to protect your profits.
The frequency and number of orders can vary based on factors like market conditions, volatility, the time frame you're trading, and the settings you choose. Some days you might receive multiple orders and other days none at all. This is normal; we focus on quality, not quantity. Be cautious during scheduled high-impact news events or unexpected geopolitical developments, as these can affect reliability even if the technical indicators look good.
Lastly, please be aware that my products are only available for sale here or on the MQL5 market. If you find them offered elsewhere at a cheaper price, they're likely fake, and you won't receive any support from me. Don't risk it; only buy from official sources to avoid scams.
Please visit my profile page HERE to see all the latest news and updates!
If you have any further questions please feel free to message me and I'll be happy to assist you. I wish you best of success with the Beast Super Signal EA!
I purchased the EA in 2022, it was underperforming due to the reason the files were not fully correct. The developer mentioned to have a bit of patience. Well, the patience paid really off!! :) As of 2023, the EA has been making consistent returns!! He did improve the EA's strategies and triggers. I am a real user, as in his VIP group. And I do enjoy using the Beast EA, as it truly delivers and not be scared to wake up to see massive losses, as the EA does not use dangerous methods. So, 5 stars