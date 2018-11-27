Beast Super Signal EA

3

Limited SALE Now On!!!

Get 20% OFF!

Was $499, now only $399!


The Beast Super Signal EA is based on our best-selling Beast Super Signal indicator. The Beast Super Signal EA is a straightforward, trend-based EA that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the EA will open a buy or sell order.


After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group! (Full purchases only).


Get the Beast Super Signal indicator HERE.


Join the official Beast Super Signal channel: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/beastsupersignal

 

Read the official Beast Super Signal blog: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726305


This versatile, fully automated trading tool works across all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency pairs, and it's effective on any time frame. The EA always sets a stop loss and take profit and uses a risk-reward ratio of 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3. It also features a trade panel that displays your account details, trade information, and statistics like the number of signals, total profit, and success rate. You can customize the panel's colors and size to match your preferences. It's also a handy tool for manual backtesting when you're optimizing your trading settings.


Please note that the Beast Super Signal EA is NOT optimized or recommended for trading binary options, Indian stock market, or MCX Exchange. 


There is an optional news filter that you can use. You need to add the below url as web request:


https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.csv


Invest in the Beast Super Signal EA and start trading with confidence. Our EA works in real market conditions, ensuring that you make trades with the highest probability of success. Try it out and see the difference for yourself!


Keep in mind that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. It's a good idea to practice on a demo account first to get familiar with how the EA works before trading live. Always use sound money management and set stop losses to protect your profits.

The frequency and number of orders can vary based on factors like market conditions, volatility, the time frame you're trading, and the settings you choose. Some days you might receive multiple orders and other days none at all. This is normal; we focus on quality, not quantity. Be cautious during scheduled high-impact news events or unexpected geopolitical developments, as these can affect reliability even if the technical indicators look good.

Lastly, please be aware that my products are only available for sale here or on the MQL5 market. If you find them offered elsewhere at a cheaper price, they're likely fake, and you won't receive any support from me. Don't risk it; only buy from official sources to avoid scams.


Please visit my profile page HERE to see all the latest news and updates!


If you have any further questions please feel free to message me and I'll be happy to assist you. I wish you best of success with the Beast Super Signal EA!

Reviews 3
Kelvin Halley
198
Kelvin Halley 2023.03.02 20:43 
 

I purchased the EA in 2022, it was underperforming due to the reason the files were not fully correct. The developer mentioned to have a bit of patience. Well, the patience paid really off!! :) As of 2023, the EA has been making consistent returns!! He did improve the EA's strategies and triggers. I am a real user, as in his VIP group. And I do enjoy using the Beast EA, as it truly delivers and not be scared to wake up to see massive losses, as the EA does not use dangerous methods. So, 5 stars

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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Kelvin Halley
198
Kelvin Halley 2023.03.02 20:43 
 

I purchased the EA in 2022, it was underperforming due to the reason the files were not fully correct. The developer mentioned to have a bit of patience. Well, the patience paid really off!! :) As of 2023, the EA has been making consistent returns!! He did improve the EA's strategies and triggers. I am a real user, as in his VIP group. And I do enjoy using the Beast EA, as it truly delivers and not be scared to wake up to see massive losses, as the EA does not use dangerous methods. So, 5 stars

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2023.03.03 15:17
Thank you Kelvin for the great feedback, I am very happy you are having a good overall experience with the EA and I wish you continued success and profits. :-)
Ken Thiesse
480
Ken Thiesse 2022.04.10 18:08 
 

EA/BOT doesn’t deliver over the two months I had it. Don’t waste your time or money here.

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.04.12 20:38
It's been a challenging few months and this year has been especially volatile considering all the market uncertainty. Most technical based systems have suffered massive losses due to so much geopolitical fundamental news events which makes technical analysis especially difficult. That being said I am working non stop on improving the EA's strategies to be less sensitive to fundamental news events which can sway valid technical set ups. I have no doubt that things will improve and all users of my EA will make back all their temporary losses and more. We wish you good luck on your journey for the holy grail, as this is not it.
Trung John
1490
Trung John 2021.12.10 02:19 
 

Terrible bot! Don't waste your time on this junk!

Update: The author is trying to make me change my opinion on his poor bot . I challenge him or any user to provide a solid performance (at least 6 months) using this EA

This author has no honesty in his business, he posted some result links in the past but if you click on them, nothing will be shown. It is because all the accounts were blown up either in demo or real. There is no proof I am his competitor and it is so comical as I have no intention to compete with such a junk bot :-)

Still the worst junk bot :-) The seller is never able to produce any good and stable result with this crap. He's busy promoting his indicators, signals and this bot to many forums with hope that some sales will be made :-)

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2021.12.21 14:58
This is a fake review. I provided you with my recommended suggestions on how to use the EA successfully, I gave you my optimized set files, and I added you to my private VIP clients group, yet you did not listen or follow any advice from me? then when you did not have good results you blame the EA? I tried to help you numerous times, even showing you my other clients using the EA successfully making profits, but you did not want to listen, so I can only assume this is a fake paid review. How come my other clients are making profits with the EA, but you are not? Come on be real here. How does a person spend $398 on a product and then is not interested to learn how to use it properly or take any advice and suggestions from the developer? It makes no sense except that this must be a paid fake review, so I ask everyone to please disregard this review as its not true.
Update to reply: I want you to be honest and stop lying. I've tried to help you many times, but you not interested which is suspicious especially if you spent money and don't care to learn how to use the EA? Why not? Now you asking for 6 months performance history for a new version released only 3 weeks ago? How is that possible? Then why did you buy the EA if there was no 6 months history? You still making no sense, please everyone disregard this fake review paid for by one of my competitors.
Update to reply 2: Honesty? You should try that some time instead of lying repeatedly. The fact that you mention there is no proof is the proof confirming you are making a fake review. Of course the past links are not visible as they are from older previous versions which have long since been replaced, not blown as you say. I am always open and transparent and all my clients in my VIP group can see that as well, so you can complain as much as you want, but in the end people will see the truth. Just to think if you had used your time productively you could have learned how to use the EA successfully and be making money instead of making fake reviews.
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