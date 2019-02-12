SFT Buy Sell Pendulum

Arrow indicator showing market trends

The histogram shows the direction of movement, and the arrows indicate favorable points for opening positions.

Can be used on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Suitable for working with binary options


Distinctive features

  • Defines a change in trend;
  • Works on all timeframes and on all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors.

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings 

  • Buy Sell Pendulum Period - indicator period;
  • Chart Depth - the depth of the indicator on the chart;
  • Alert Message - display messages on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;
  • Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal here ;
  • Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, via the installed mobile terminal, instructions for setting up here ;

Trading Recommendations

  • Red histogram - price reduction is possible.
  • Blue histogram - possible price increase
  • When an arrow appears on the blue histogram, open Sell or Put (for options)
  • When an arrow appears on the red histogram, open Buy or Call (for options)
  • The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
  • Exit the transaction in the opposite direction or according to the established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.

There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:

Trading strategy with SFT Buy Sell Pendulum indicator


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

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IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
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Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The Bears indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the
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The Force Index indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Settings OBS Period - overbought/oversold calculation period Force Period - period of Force Price MA - prices for MA calculation Method MA - MA calculation method Line or Histo - display by line or histogram
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator Any chart obs is a price chart with a percentage scale. Can be displayed as a line and as a histogram. There is also a reverse function available, it mirrors the chart. The name of an instrument to be displayed is specified in the input parameters, the current symbol is used on default. The indicator doesn't have lags as it is not smoothed with any formulas, but bound to a percentage scale, what allows detecting the price equilibrium, the overbought and oversold state. Th
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Arrow indicator, to determine adjustments and local trends The arrow appears on the current bar and after closing the bar will not disappear. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for trading curren
SFT Trend Chart
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine
SFT Trend Tape
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Indicators
One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market. This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; Works on all timeframes and symbols
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