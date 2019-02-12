Trading strategies with indicator SFT Buy Sell Pendulum

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4 based on the SFT Buy Sell Pendulum indicator

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be conducted on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, it can be used both scalping and intraday, as well as medium-term and long-term.

The basis for opening transactions is the SFT Buy Sell Pendulum indicator.

It determines the possible direction of the inputs.

Trading can be conducted using this indicator alone.

And at the end of the article there are links to an indicator with a description and the possibility of free testing, as well as a video review of its capabilities.

Installation and Setup

Learn more about how to choose, install, test for free, as well as buy indicators, see YouTube on video tutorials.

The settings described in this manual are indicated for the EURUSD currency pair.

Other tools may require additional adjustment of the indicator parameters.

Experimenting a little, you can choose the settings for any trading tool.





Trading with the SFT Buy Sell Pendulum indicator

Settings indicator :

Buy Sell Pendulum Period = 10

Chart Depth = 500

Alert Message = false

Alert Email = false

Alert Mobile = false

Trading Rules

The shooter appears on the SFT Buy Sell Pendulum indicator is a signal to open trades Red histogram - price reduction is possible.

Blue histogram - possible price increase

When an arrow appears on the blue histogram, open Sell or Put (for options)

When an arrow appears on the red histogram, open Buy or Call (for options)

The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

Exit the transaction in the opposite direction and immediately open a new transaction under favorable conditions The direction of opened trades should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively.

The exit from the transaction is carried out by the opposite signal (see the picture). You can also exit the set orders SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL for the nearest extremum, and TP to be equal to from 1 to 2 SL sizes.









It is recommended to work with this strategy only with reliable and proven brokers. Who have no problems with the withdrawal of funds.

It is also desirable that ECN has accounts with a low spread and a low commission per transaction.

Before you decide to open a trading account, be sure to read online reviews about your broker.

Well, if you have difficulties with choosing a company, then in my blog you can find brokers with whom I personally work .





These companies can be trusted.

For more than seven years of experience working with them, no problems have arisen.

Always adequate trading conditions, quality support and quick withdrawal.

Choose any of them: LIST HERE





Try our other indicators, among which there are completely free, as well as paid, but with the possibility of free self-testing.

A complete list of our products can be found here:

SFT Official





Indicator and its review:

SFT Buy Sell Pendulum indicator with the description and the possibility of free testing: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35757 indicatorwith the description and the possibility of free testing:

SFT Buy Sell Pendulum indicator video review : https://youtu.be/6sjws-H37ss indicator video review

We wish you a stable and profitable trade!

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