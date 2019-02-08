Winchester

Advisor works on the basis of determining the impulse movements in wide price ranges.





The algorithm of the adviser determines the size of wave movements, the frequency of touches of the boundaries of the price channels and the amplitude of the price.





If there are sufficient data indicating a strong trend movement, the adviser starts working.





Each position of the adviser has a stop loss and take profit.





Recommended trading tools for working with default settings: 5 minutes timeframe: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD.





Settings: