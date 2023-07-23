Phoenix Alpha Pro EA

Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously.

Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly recommended to use this ea.

I recommend you disable EA during very sensitive news events.

BACK TESTING

You can back test this Phoenix Alpha Pro EA  but set a low spread between 2-5 pips. The EA has a setting option for maximum spread. Use default setting on EURUSD During Back Testing.

Test EA on EURUSD with default settings

15MIN Timeframe

Max Spread 2pips.

Contact Me for Set files once you purchase this EA.



You can contact me Direct Message for more information, links and recommended broker.


FEATURES

  • Maximum Drawdown as low as 2.5%.
  • Time Filter Features.  (EA Works Best During New York and European Sessions)
  • Works on EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, GBPJPY. Can work on any pair, including Indices and metals.
  • Works Best on 15Min
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Big leverage 500 and higher 
  • High maximum number of positions or orders
  • You can contact me for more information, links and recommended broker.


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Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
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Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
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