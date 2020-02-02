DarkLand

The robot is designed for automatic night trading. The strategy is suitable for many currency pairs. You can trade several pairs at the same time.

The EA opens trades from 21:00 to 1:00 by EET time (GMT + 3 in summer, + 2 in winter). GMT time of the broker is determined automatically, or you can configure it manually (required in the tester).

A special price channel indicator is used for the entry and exit signals. At the bottom of the channel there is a BUY signal, at the top for SELL. Depending on the number of signals, a lot of trades can be opened at the same time. Positions are usually closed within a few hours by a virtual dynamic take profit or at the reverse indicator signal.

It is possible to additionally configure the total virtual stop loss (StopLoss_All_Pips) and take profit (TakeProfit_All_Pips) in pips for all trades of the traded pair. The robot tracks the opening price of each trade to account for slippage and spread, the Max_Spread_Buy and Max_Spread_Sell_Close settings are also used to protect against spread expansion. Recommended currency pairs with spread + commission no more than 30 pips.

To trade attach the robot to the desired pair on the M1 timeframe and select the desired risk (Auto_Lot) for this pair. The robot does not conflict with other advisors and monitors only its trades (by magic number and pair), it can work on 5 and 4 digit quotes, on accounts with and without the commission, the martingale is not used.

There is a panel with a balance chart and trades statistics in the deposit currency and pips for the traded pair. To open or close the panel, click on the "$" button, move this button to move the panel. To change the size of the panel, move the ">" button, to reset it to the initial size, click on it. To switch statistics and balance charts to profit mode or pips, just click on the chart. The time period for statistics can be selected in the "Account History" tab.


Settings:

  • Auto_Lot - automatic increase of the trading lot depending on the balance, the more Auto_Lot, the less risky will be trading. Lot = 0.01*Balance/Auto_Lot. For example, if Auto_Lot=300 then with a balance of up to 600$ trades will be opened with a lot of 0.01, with a balance of 600-900$ the lot will already be 0.02
  • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot, used when Auto_Lot=0
  • Auto_GMT - automatic detection of GMT time of the broker, does not work in the tester, make sure the local time and time zone of the computer or VPS is set correctly
  • Manual_GMT - set the GMT time of the broker manually, used in the tester or when Auto_GMT=false
  • Manual_Daylight_Saving - enable true if the broker switches to daylight saving time, is used in the tester or when Auto_GMT=false
  • Magic_Start - the robot uses 4 magic numbers to recognize its trades, starting with Magic_Start, the robot also works only with the pair it is installed on
  • Max_Spread_Buy - maximum spread (5 digits) for entering a BUY trade, protection against big spread
  • Max_Spread_Sell_Close - maximum spread (5 digits) for closing SELL trades, protection against big spread
  • StopLoss_All_Pips - total StopLoss for all open trades for this pair in pips (5 digits), with StopLoss_All_Pips=0 not used
  • TakeProfit_All_Pips - total TakeProfit for all open trades for this pair in pips (5 digits), with TakeProfit_All_Pips=0 not used
  • Max_Orders - maximum number of open orders, with Max_Orders=0 not used


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Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
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Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicators
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
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